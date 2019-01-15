UFC Gym® UK Announces First Two Locations Opening In April 2019

UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, today announced that the first two United Kingdom based locations will open in Nottingham’s City Centre (157 Huntingdon Street, Nottingham, NG1 3NL) and in Woking (12 – 14 The Centrium, Victoria Road, Woking, GU22 7PB) in April 2019.





The new fitness facilities enter the UK and Republic of Ireland as part of an exclusive 10-year partnership with TD Lifestyle plc., which has committed to opening more than 100 locations throughout the territory.

“UFC GYM’s are an amazing way for individuals and families to work out and get in shape together,” former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping said. “We have a lot of different training programs suitable for all ages and we’re excited to finally bring our unique brand of fitness to the U.K. and Ireland.”

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 150 locations in more than 25 countries and territories, including the United States, Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates.





UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes, providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life.

“Nottingham has always been a hotbed of combat sports, and with the cultural shift towards fitness, health and lifestyle, it makes the arrival of UFC GYM so important,” said former UFC welterweight and UFC GYM UK ambassador Dan Hardy, “I’m very excited that the first home of UFC GYM in the UK will be in my hometown. I know how welcome a world-class facility like UFC GYM will be, with Nottingham making the most of this amazing resource in fitness and martial arts.”

The Woking location will be a CLASS UFC GYM, the newest concept in boutique studio fitness that focuses on a result-based and class centric format.

“We are passionate about opening our new boutique fitness franchise model in the UK,” said Joe Long, TD Lifestyle Director. “We are excited to open the first international CLASS UFC GYM, following on from the successful launch in the US. It’s an honour to help bring UFC GYM’s revolutionary style of fitness to new regions and to continually grow our Train Different philosophy.”

CLASS UFC GYM will offer H.I.I.T and Boxing Classes, with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and high-spec recovery area, including cryotherapy units and physiotherapy facilities.

Exclusive presale memberships for the Nottingham and Woking locations are available on www.ufcgym.co.uk. Members of the public can pre-register their interest for other locations now at www.ufcgym.co.uk/membership.

UFC GYM offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise and there are also career and recruitment opportunities in the UK and R.O.I. Please register on www.ufcgym.co.uk for further information.

More information regarding the upcoming gym locations will be available at https://ufcgym.co.uk/ and across UFC GYM UK social channels.