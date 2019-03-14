UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Till vs. Masvidal in London

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ this Saturday, March 16, live from The O2 in London, England, features a welterweight showdown between former UFC welterweight championship challenger Darren “The Gorilla” Till taking on UFC veteran Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal in the main event. The co-main event features another welterweight bout as rising contender Leon “Rocky” Edwards takes on submission specialist Gunnar “Gunni” Nelson.





UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal will be live and available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. with preliminary bouts beginning at 1 p.m. ET and the main card beginning at 4 p.m. ET. All fights can be watched live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish. Saturday’s Fight Night is the second of three straight exclusively on ESPN+ this month.

Till (17-1-1), a Liverpool native, is ranked No. 3 in UFC welterweight division and is considered one of the top fighters from the U.K. He will look to deliver a strong performance in front of his country fans after suffering his first career defeat in a welterweight title bout against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 last September. He will face UFC veteran, Cuban-American, Masvidal (32-13-0), currently the No. 11 ranked UFC welterweight. Masvidal has been out since 2017 and enters the Octagon hoping to turn things around after a two-fight losing streak to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson, respectively.

In the co-main, Edwards (16-3-0) will enter the Octagon as a fan favorite when he faces Nelson (17-3-1) at home in search of his seventh consecutive victory. Nelson, the No. 13 ranked UFC welterweight, is currently 3-0 in the UFC and 5-0 overall fighting in London.





The main card also features light heavyweight bout Volkan “No Time” Oezdemir (15-3-0) vs. Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes (9-0-0), England’s rising star Nathaniel “The Prospect” Wood (15-3-0) vs Jose “El Teco” Quinonez (7-2-0), welterweights Danny “Hot Chocolate” Roberts (16-3-0) vs Claudio “Hannibal” Silva (11-1-0), and middleweights Jack “The Hammer” Marshman (22-8-0) vs. John “The Welsh Wrecking Machine” Phillips (21-7-0, 1NC).

ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show, on location in London hosted by Karyn Bryant alongside analyst and former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, March 15. ESPN+ will also present a live, exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show, immediately following the event.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer John Gooden alongside Dan Hardy and Paul Felder on the color commentary. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ will be provided by Victor Dávila on the play-by-play, with UFC athlete Brandon Moreno as analyst.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter will visualize the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

ESPN.com coverage includes an exclusive feature on Darren Till from Brett Okamoto focused on Till’s quest for a title shot, a look at the quick ascension of Dominick Reyes and a complete guide to the fight to bring all fans up to speed before the action in the Octagon begins. Additional exclusive content includes a UFC Fight Night betting guide as well as on-site coverage throughout the weekend.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to more than 200 hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen.

The ESPN social team will again bring fans images, stories and information throughout the week and weekend, on the @ESPNMMA handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

See the full UFC on ESPN event schedule ESPN.com MMA.