UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Thompson vs. Pettis





*** Subscribe today to ESPN+ to receive a free 7-day trial to watch UFC Fight Night ***

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ this Saturday, March 23, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., features a welterweight bout between two of the UFC’s most dynamic and explosive strikers as former world champion Anthony Pettis moves up to the division to face off with perennial contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. In a heavyweight co-main event Curtis Blaydes takes on Justin Willis.

The entire event will be live and available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. with preliminary bouts beginning at 5 p.m. ET and the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET. All fights can be watched live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish. Saturday’s Fight Night is the third of three straight exclusively on ESPN+ this month, including Lewis vs. Dos Santos in Wichita and Till vs. Masvidal in London.





ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show, on location in Nashville hosted by Megan Olivi and Tyron Woodley beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, March 22. ESPN+ will also present a live, exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show, immediately following the event.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald and UFC reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ will be provided by Victor Dávila on the play-by-play, with Yair Rodriguez as analyst.

ESPN.com coverage of UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis includes an exclusive video and written feature on Pettis from Brett Okamoto, plus statistical analysis breaking down the key factors in the fight, a complete guide to the card and two exclusive video features focusing on Thompson’s best UFC moments and Pettis breaking down his “Showtime Kick.”

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter will visualize the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to more than 200 hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen.

The ESPN social team will bring fans images, stories and information throughout the week and weekend, on the @ESPNMMA handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

See the full UFC on ESPN event schedule ESPN.com MMA.

###

Two of the best strikers in the UFC will face off in the main event from Nashville as two-time challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson takes on former WEC and UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Both the under card and main card will be airing exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States, details below!

Under Card: 5:00Pm/ET ESPN+

Main Card: 8:00PM/ET ESPN+

Post Show: 11:00PM/ET ESPN+