UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ Returns with Moraes v. Assuncao 2, Aldo v. Moicano

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ returns after a record-setting debut on January 19, featuring a main event bantamweight rematch between Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao, with the winner in prime position for a possible title shot against UFC bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw.

The entire event will be live from Fortaleza, Brazil, and available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. with prelims beginning live at 5 p.m. ET and main card bouts beginning at 8 p.m. All fights can be watched live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish.

Moraes comes into the fight having won 16 of his last 17 fights, dating back to December 2011. The lone defeat was at the hands of Assuncao in 2017, in Moraes’ UFC debut. Assuncao, who won that first meeting via split decision, has won four in a row since falling to Dillashaw in 2016, and 11 of his past 12 fights. Assuncao previously defeated Dillashaw in 2013 and now boasts a record of 11-1 as a bantamweight, giving him more wins as a bantamweight than any fighter in UFC history – except Dillashaw.





The co-main event will see legendary former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo take on Renato Moicano, and the card also features welterweight submission master Demian Maia facing off against Lyman Good. At the top of the prelim card is a middleweight showdown between Markus Perez and undefeated Anthony Hernandez (from season 2 of the Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series)

ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show on ESPN+ to give fans all the information they need to get ready for Saturday’s event. Hosted by John Gooden alongside analyst and former UFC welterweight title contender Dan Hardy, the Pre Show will be on-site in Fortaleza and available on ESPN+ beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 1. ESPN+ will also feature an exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show, live immediately following the event.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer, Brendan Fitzgerald, alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, making his UFC debut as the color commentator. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ will be provided by UFC athletes Victor Dávila (play-by-play), Santiago Ponzinibbio (analyst) and Brandon Moreno (analyst).

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to more than 200 hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content – including more than 50 new hours recently added to the library, including the entire UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ card from Jan. 19 (including Main Event title fight and the electric battle between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Alex Hernandez). Fans the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional fighter Chael Sonnen. Fans can also watch the first installment of the groundbreaking new documentary series UFC: Destined, exclusively on ESPN+, which chronicles the journey of UFC fighters in the moments leading up to, during and after, a pivotal bout. The two-part first installment followed Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo in the build-up to, and after, Cejudo’s stunning 32-second victory on Jan. 19.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes – by significance and body region, time in control, takedowns, and more), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each Fight Night, MMA Fightcenter will visualize the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ (all fights exclusively on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish)

Main Event Card –8:00 p.m. ET

Main Event Raphael Assuncao v. Marlon Moraes

Co-Main Event Jose Aldo v. Renato Moicano

Demian Maia v. Lyman Good

Charles Oliveira v. David Teymur

Johnny Walker v. Justin Ledet

Livinha Souza v. Sarah Frota

Prelim Fight Card – 5:00 p.m. ET Markus Perez v. Anthony Hernandez

Mara Romero Borella v. Taila Santos

Thiago Alves v. Max Griffin

Junior Albini v. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Geraldo de Freitas Jr. v. Felipe Colares

Ricardo Ramos v. Said Nurmagomedov

Magomed Bibulatov v. Rogerio Bontorin

