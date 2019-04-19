UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Overeem vs. Oleinik on Saturday





UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ heads to Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia with a heavyweight matchup between Russian fighter, and No 9-ranked, Aleksei Oleinik and No 7-ranked Alistair “The Demolition Man” Overeem. Featured action also includes a lightweight matchup between 16-1 Islam Makhachev and UFC newcomer Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ main card coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and be available in both English and Spanish, with coverage of prelim fights beginning at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

On Friday, ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show to give fans all the information they need to get ready for Saturday’s event. The Pre-Show will be on-site in Saint Petersburg and available on ESPN+ beginning at 11 a.m. ET. ESPN+ will also feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show, live immediately following the event.





Calling the live action will be lead play-by-play commentator John Gooden, former UFC Welterweight contender Dan Hardy and UFC Lightweight Paul Felder. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ will be provided by Victor Dávila on the play-by-play, with Marlon Vera as analyst.

ESPN.com’s biggest feature of the week is on Roxxane Modafferi who discusses her life as a fighter. Brett Okamoto and Jeff Wagenheim bring fans a complete Viewers Guide to the Fight Night and provide coverage throughout the weekend.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter will visualize the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to more than 200 hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen. Fans can also watch episodes of the groundbreaking new documentary series UFC: Destined, exclusively on ESPN+.

The ESPN social team will bring fans images, stories and information throughout the week and weekend, on the @ESPNMMA handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.