UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie Live Stream





UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie this Saturday, June 22, will feature a headline featherweight bout from the Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Renato Moicano (No 5) in his first UFC main event will face “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (No 12). The main card also features a bantamweight showdown between John Lineker (No 10) and Rob Font (No 12) — a rematch of a UFC 198 bout won by Lineker.

The UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ Main Card begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service and exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S. Coverage of Prelims will begin at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The entire event will be available in English and Spanish.

On Friday, ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show, providing fans all the information they need to get ready for Saturday’s event. The Pre-Show will be on-site in Greenville and available on ESPN+ beginning at 5 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will also feature a live, exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show immediately following the event.





Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and play-by-play lead Brendan Fitzgerald will call the live action for UFC Fight Night, with Brett Okamoto reporting. The UFC Pre- and Post-Fight Show desk will feature analysis from Karyn Bryant and Tyron Woodley. Spanish language coverage will be led by Victor Davila on play by play and Santiago Ponzinibbio providing analysis. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC.

ESPN.com coverage of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie includes a feature from Marc Raimondi on how fighting gave Ashley Yoder a purpose after her brother’s death, a complete guide to the fight night from Brett Okamoto and Jeff Wagenheim and a look at why the stats are pointing to a one-sided battle if the main event becomes a slugfest. ESPN.com will also provide extensive coverage on every fight throughout the weekend.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter visualizes the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to hundreds of hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and renowned former fighter Chael Sonnen.

How to Watch

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com or on the ESPN App for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.