UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards

UFC Fight Night on ESPN this Saturday, July 20, will feature former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (29-11-0) taking on rising contender Leon Edwards (17-3-0), live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The co-main will feature a heavyweight bout between Aleksei Oleinik (57-12-1) facing Walt Harris (12-7, 1 NC). The entire event will be live and available exclusively on ESPN in the U.S. with preliminary bouts beginning at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App (in Spanish), and the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the ESPN App (in Spanish), with ESPN Deportes joining live in progress at 10 p.m. ET.

The No. 4-ranked Dos Anjos enters the Octagon with a recent win by submission over Kevin Lee — a performance that helped him rebound from a two-fight losing streak against current champion Kamaru Usman and former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington.

Edwards is on a spectacular seven-fight winning streak, which has propelled him to No. 12 spot in UFC’s welterweight rankings. He holds a 9-1 record in his last 10 fights with the only loss coming by decision to current champion Kamaru Usman. During his streak, Edwards has landed marquee wins against top-ranked welterweight contenders, including surging up and comer Vicente Luque, all-time wins leader Donald Cerrone and Gunnar Nelson.





In the co-main, Oleinik steps into the Octagon as the only athlete in UFC history to finish a fight via the Ezekiel choke (now twice), while Harris will look to keep the momentum going following a big knockout win in his most recent fight.

Exclusive feature as-told-to ESPN.Com’s Marc Raimondi from Leon Edwards who talks about overcoming a childhood filled with gangs and violence and how he found something he thrived at – MMA

