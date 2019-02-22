UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Blachowicz vs. Santos

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ this Saturday, Feb. 23, will feature top light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos in the main event from the O2 Arena in Prague, the first-ever UFC event in the Czech Republic. Heavyweights Stefan Struve and Marcos Rogerio de Lima will face off in the co-main bout.





The main card will be live and available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. starting at 2 p.m. ET, with live preliminary bouts on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Main card bouts can be watched live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish.

Blachowicz (23-7), the No. 4 ranked UFC light heavyweight, enters the bout with four straight wins, including a second-round submission of Nikita “The Miner” Krylov in September. Blachowicz is from Cieszyn, Poland, a small town bordering the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, No. 6 ranked UFC light heavyweight Santos (20-6), from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, comes into the fight on a three-bout win streak, after knocking out Jimi “Poster Boy” Manuwa in December, which added to Santos’ 14 career KOs.

In the co-main bout, Struve (32-11), a 6-11½ heavyweight known as “Skyscraper,” faces Rogerio de Lima (16-6-1), who has 12 career knockouts.





The main card also features former Hofstra All-American football player Gian Villante (17-10) taking on Michal “Lord” Oleksiejczuk (12-2, 1 NC) in a light heavyweight bout, as well as No. 6 ranked flyweight Liz “Girlrilla” Carmouche (12-6) vs. the Czech Republic’s own Lucie Pudilova (8-3).

ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show, providing fans all the information they need to get ready for the event. Hosted by Brendan Fitzgerald alongside analyst and former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans, the Pre-Show will be on-site in Prague and available on ESPN+ beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22. ESPN+ will also feature a live, exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show, immediately following the event.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer, John Gooden, alongside former UFC welterweight title contender Dan Hardy. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ will be provided by Victor Dávila (play-by-play) and former UFC athletes Santiago Ponzinibbio (analyst) and Brandon Moreno (analyst).

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to more than 200 hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes – by significance and body region, time in control, takedowns, and more), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each Fight Night, MMA Fightcenter will visualize the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

The ESPN social team will again bring fans images, stories and information throughout the week and weekend, on the @ESPNMMA handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

Main Event Card – 2:00 p.m. ET

On ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Main Event Jan Blachowicz vs. Thiago Santos

Co-Main Event Stefan Struve vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Gian Villante vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Liz Carmouche vs. Lucie Pudilova

John Dodson vs. Peter Yan

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Klidson Abreu

Prelim Fight Card – 11:00 a.m. ET

On ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

Dwight Grant vs. Carlo Pedersoli

Daniel Teymur vs. Chris Fishgold

Veronica Macedo vs. Gillian Robertson

Damir Hadzovic vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Michel Prazeres vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Rustam Khabilov vs. Diego Ferreira

Damir Ismagulov vs. Joel Alvarez