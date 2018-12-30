UFC announces second quarter 2019 event dates

UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced the dates and distribution plans for UFC events in the second quarter 2019. The schedule is a continuation of the historic multi-year agreement between UFC and The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-To-Consumer & International segment and ESPN beginning in 2019 that makes ESPN+ and ESPN the exclusive media homes of UFC in the United States. The exact locations of the Q2 events will be announced at a later date.







The first of five second-quarter “UFC Fight Night on ESPN+” takes place Saturday, April 20 on the premium multi-sport, direct-to-consumer video service. ESPN+ will also carry Saturday UFC events on May 4, May 18, June 1 and June 22, with ESPN+ exclusively streaming all bouts for each event.

ESPN linear networks will air two “UFC Fight Night on ESPN” in the second quarter, on Saturday, April 27 and Saturday, June 29. The main card for both events will be televised live to a national audience exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, while the prelims and early prelims will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Other confirmed events for the second quarter 2019 include three UFC Pay-Per-Views: UFC 236 on Saturday, April 13; UFC 237 on Saturday, May 11; and UFC 238 on Saturday, June 8. ESPN linear networks will televise the prelims for each of these events.





DATE

EVENT

Saturday, April 13

UFC 236

Saturday, April 20

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, April 27

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN

Saturday, May 4

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, May 11

UFC 237

Saturday, May 18

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, June 1

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, June 8

UFC 238

Saturday, June 22

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

Saturday, June 29

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN

Locations, fight cards and ticket on-sale information will be announced at a later date.

Starting in January 2019, ESPN+ and ESPN will be the exclusive digital and linear distributors of UFC in the U.S., showcasing 42 live events, 30 of which will feature a full card of 12 UFC bouts. Starting January 19, ESPN+, the recently-launched multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service, will offer 20 exclusive events and all preliminary fights for “UFC Fight Night on ESPN+” programs, and ESPN linear networks will broadcast 10 exclusive “UFC Fight Night on ESPN” events, as well as all UFC pay-per-view preliminary fights.

To subscribe to ESPN+, visit https://watch.espnplus.com/sports/