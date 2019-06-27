UFC® 239 On BT Sport Box Office Live Stream

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos only available on BT Sport Box Office – In the co-main event, women’s bantamweight title clash between Nunes and Holm as well as Masvidal’s return to the Octagon in a grudge match against Askren – an unmissable night of action for just £19.95





The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas plays host to the highly-anticipated UFC® 239: JONES vs. SANTOS on Saturday 6 July and will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office. UFC 239 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between No,2 pound-for-pound ranked athlete in the world, Jon Jones and challenger Thiago Santos. The co-main event features women’s bantamweight title clash between current bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and No.2 ranked bantamweight challenger Holly Holm. Also featuring on this stacked card is welterweight Jorge Masvidal who returns to the Octagon in a grudge match against Ben Askren after his knockout victory over Darren Till at UFC London earlier this year.

