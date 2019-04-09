UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 – How & Where To Watch





UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 arrives in Atlanta on Saturday, April 13 at the all-new State Farm Arena with two title fights – Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier and Kevin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya. The reigning featherweight champion, Hawaiian Max Holloway will move up in weight class to take on Dustin Poirier who is looking for his first UFC title. Adding a lightweight belt would make Holloway just the fourth UFC athlete ever to concurrently hold two different title, joining Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes. In the middleweight class, Kevin Gastelum takes on up-and-coming undefeated knockout artist Israel Adesanya, both of whom are fighting for their first-ever UFC title.

The UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 main event will begin at 10 p.m. and be available in English and Spanish. It will mark the first time ever that the main card will be available for pay-per-view purchase exclusively through ESPN+. ESPN+ is the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the United States as part of an agreement announced last month and continuing through 2025. Fans must purchase UFC 236 online at ESPNPlus.com/PPV and then are able to watch it via the web or on the ESPN App on any supported connected device. ESPN+ is available as an integrated part of the ESPN app on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more.

The UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 will begin with early prelims coverage on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Then at 8 p.m. the action switches to ESPN and ESPN Deportes with prelims coverage.





On Friday, ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show to give fans all the information they need to get ready for Saturday’s event. The Pre-Show will be on-site in Atlanta and available on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the UFC press conference. ESPN+ will also feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show, live immediately following the event. On Friday, SportsCenter will also debut a new “SC Featured” with Brett Okamoto reporting on Max Holloway.

Calling the live action for UFC 236 will be lead play-by-play announcer Jon Anik, alongside color commentary specialist Joe Rogan and UFC reigning heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The UFC Pre and Post Show desk will be manned by Jon Anik, professional mixed martial arts fighter Chael Sonnen and former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary will be provided by Troy Santiago on the play-by-play, with Santiago Ponzinibbio and Marlon Verá as analysts.

ESPN.com coverage of UFC 236 includes feature stories on both Holloway and Poirier, scouting reports from top MMA trainers for the main event and co-main fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya, a statistical breakdown of the matchups, a new viewer’s guide offering key trends, anecdotes and predictions, and video features on the competitors in the two title fights.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter will visualize the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to hundreds of hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen. Fans can also watch episodes of the groundbreaking new documentary series UFC: Destined, exclusively on ESPN+.

The ESPN social team will bring fans images, stories and information throughout the week and weekend, on the @ESPNMMA handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

See the full UFC on ESPN+ event schedule ESPN.com MMA.