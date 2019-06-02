Stamp Fairtex Plans To Keep ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title In Thailand

Stamp Fairtex could not be prouder of her Thai heritage, and one of the ways she honors that heritage is by excelling in the country’s national sport of Muay Thai.





Currently, Stamp is the reigning ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion and ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion.

The two-sport world champion has been practicing Muay Thai at a very young age to defend herself from bullies, but years of sacrifices and competitions later, she has become one of the very best Muay Thai competitors in the world.

She will be defending her Muay Thai title in the main event of ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST this coming 15 June at the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China against Australian challenger Alma Juniku.





“I am preparing hard for this bout, especially since it will be a title defense,” Stamp said. “I respect Alma and I know what she can bring to the table, but I also know what I am capable of and I have the utmost belief in my skills.”

The 18-year old Juniku has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best Muay Thai athletes in her previous promotions and has held the WBC and IPCC Muay Thai titles in the process.

Stamp will welcome the Australian to the ONE Championship stage, and she has been spending countless hours preparing for her title defense, making sure that she will be ready to overcome her opponent’s strengths.

“Yes, Alma is very patient in her approach, and we have developed a gameplan to be able to use that patience to our advantage,” Stamp stated. “Alma has impeccable timing and her counters are indeed dangerous, but I have nothing but faith in myself, my camp, and my coaches, and I am confident that I can overcome a tough challenger like Alma.”

Stamp believes that Muay Thai is a sport for everyone and not just for the Thai people. She is also excited that “The Art of Eight Limbs” has been spreading internationally. Because it gives her the opportunity to test her skills against the greatest foreign martial artists, Stamp feels motivated even more to successfully defend her title and keep the golden strap in Thailand.

“I am always happy to see other people from other countries get to excel in the sport, and at the same time, I feel that it motivates us from Thailand to do even better, especially since the martial art is part of our culture and our heritage,” Stamp expressed.

“Of course, we would like to show that when it comes to “the Art of Eight Limbs”, we are the best in the world,” she concluded.