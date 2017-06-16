Sergei Kharitonov puts Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou To sleep in opening round

MMA heavyweight star Sergei Kharitonov continued his dominance in M-1 Global competition, knocking out Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou midway through the opening round of last night’s M-1 Challenge 80 main event, held in Harbin, China.

Cameroon-native Sokoudjou (18-8-0, M-1: 0-1-0), fighting out of the United States, was nailed on the chin by a straight right thrown by Kharitonov (25-6-0, M-1: 4-0-0), who immediately jumped on top of his fallen foe, firing two more powerful hammer-punches to the head, until the referee halted the action.

But it really was a classic one-punch KO by Kharitonov, who remains undefeated in M-1 Global competition at 4-0-0.





Checkout this one-punch KO

M-1 Challenge featherweight champion Ivan “Buki” Buchinger (32-5-0, M-1: 7-1-0), of Slovakia, successfully defended his title, submitting Russian challenger Timur Nagibin (9-3-0, M-1: 5-2-0) in round three via a rear naked choke.

German featherweight Sascha Sharman (13-3-0, M-1: 1-1-0) did the same to his opponent, Musu “Iron King” Nuertiebieke (7-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of China, except Sharman finished the show at the 1:03 mark of the opening round.

Australian welterweight Corey “Major” Nelson (18-6-2, M-1: 0-0-1) and Alexander “Iron Capture” Butenko (43-12-1, M-1: 9-2-1) fought to a three-round majority-draw, while Russian featherweight Mikhail Korobov (11-3-1, M-1: 1-2-1) also used a rear naked choke to submit Asirkebai Jinensibieke (12-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0) in the first round.





On the preliminary card, Russian middleweight Artem Kazbanov (8-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Chinese welterweight Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake (2-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) and Russian lightweight Adam Tsurov (7-5-0, M-1: 6-2-0) all won three-round unanimous decisions, respectively, against Nosherwan “Savage” Khanzada (3-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukrainian Makim “Mad Max: Melnik (3-4-0, M-1: 1-2-0) and previously undefeated Fu Kangkang (4-1-1, M-1: 0-1-0), of China.

Brazilian light heavyweight Carlos “Cachorrao” Edueardo (16-4-0, M-1: 2-0-0) stopped previously undefeated German, Rene Hoppe (7-1-0, M-1: 2-1-0), in the first round on the advice of the doctor. Georgian bantamweight Ivbragim Navruzov (4-0-1, M-1: 1-0-1) took a three-round split decision from Huyixibai Huyixibai (14-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of China.

Once again, M-1 Global promoted a true international event as the 20 competing athletes represented 10 different countries: Russia, United States, Slovakia, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Ukraine, Pakistan, Georgia and China.

Complete results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

(all winners listed first)

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – HEAVYWEIGHTS

Sergei Kharitonov (25-6-0, M-1: 4-0-0), Russia

KO1 (Punches – 2:39)

Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou (18-8-0, M-1: 0-1-0), USA

M-1 CHALLENGE FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSIP

Ivan Buchinger (32-5-0, M-1: 7-1-0), Slovakia

WSUB3 (Rear Naked Choke – 3:24)

Timur Nagibin (9-3-0, M-1: 5-2-0), Russia

(Buchinger retains M-1 Challenge featherweight title)

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Sascha Sharma (13-2-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Germany

WSUB1 (Rear Naked Choke – 1:03)

Muso Nuertiebieke (7-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China

WELTERWEIGHTS

Alexander Butenko (43-12-1, M-1: 9-2-1), Ukraine

D3

Corey Nelson (18-6-2, M-1: 0-0-1), Australia

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Mikhail Korobov (11-2-1, M-1: 1-2-1), Russia

WSUB1 (Rear Naked Choke – 1:18)

Asirkebai Jinensibieke (12-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China

PRELIMINARY CARD

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Carlos Eduardo (16-4-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Brazil

WTKO1 (Doctor Stoppage – 1:06)

Rene Hoppe (7-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Germany

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Arten Kazbanov (8-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Nosherwan Khanzada (3-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Pakistan

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Ibragim Navruzov (4-0-1, M-1: 1-0-1), Georgia

WDEC3

Huyixibai Huyixibai (14-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China

WELTERWEIGHTS

Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake (2-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0, China

WDEC3

Makim Melnik (3-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukraine

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Adam Tsurov (7-5-0, M-1: 6-2-0), Russia

WDEC3

Fu Kangkang (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China