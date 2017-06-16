Sergei Kharitonov puts Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou To sleep in opening round

MMA heavyweight star Sergei Kharitonov continued his dominance in M-1 Global competition, knocking out Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou midway through the opening round of last night’s M-1 Challenge 80 main event, held in Harbin, China.
Cameroon-native Sokoudjou (18-8-0, M-1: 0-1-0), fighting out of the United States, was nailed on the chin by a straight right thrown by Kharitonov (25-6-0, M-1: 4-0-0), who immediately jumped on top of his fallen foe, firing two more powerful hammer-punches to the head, until the referee halted the action.
But it really was a classic one-punch KO by Kharitonov, who remains undefeated in M-1 Global competition at 4-0-0.
Checkout this one-punch KO
M-1 Challenge featherweight champion Ivan “Buki” Buchinger (32-5-0, M-1: 7-1-0), of Slovakia, successfully defended his title, submitting Russian challenger Timur Nagibin (9-3-0, M-1: 5-2-0) in round three via a rear naked choke.
German featherweight Sascha Sharman (13-3-0, M-1: 1-1-0) did the same to his opponent, Musu “Iron King” Nuertiebieke (7-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of China, except Sharman finished the show at the 1:03 mark of the opening round.
Australian welterweight Corey “Major” Nelson (18-6-2, M-1: 0-0-1) and Alexander “Iron Capture” Butenko (43-12-1, M-1: 9-2-1) fought to a three-round majority-draw, while Russian featherweight Mikhail Korobov (11-3-1, M-1: 1-2-1) also used a rear naked choke to submit Asirkebai Jinensibieke (12-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0) in the first round.
On the preliminary card, Russian middleweight Artem Kazbanov (8-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Chinese welterweight Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake (2-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) and Russian lightweight Adam Tsurov (7-5-0, M-1: 6-2-0) all won three-round unanimous decisions, respectively, against Nosherwan “Savage” Khanzada (3-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukrainian Makim “Mad Max: Melnik (3-4-0, M-1: 1-2-0) and previously undefeated Fu Kangkang (4-1-1, M-1: 0-1-0), of China.
Brazilian light heavyweight Carlos “Cachorrao” Edueardo (16-4-0, M-1: 2-0-0) stopped previously undefeated German, Rene Hoppe (7-1-0, M-1: 2-1-0), in the first round on the advice of the doctor. Georgian bantamweight Ivbragim Navruzov (4-0-1, M-1: 1-0-1) took a three-round split decision from Huyixibai Huyixibai (14-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), of China.
Once again, M-1 Global promoted a true international event as the 20 competing athletes represented 10 different countries: Russia, United States, Slovakia, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Ukraine, Pakistan, Georgia and China.
Complete results below:
OFFICIAL RESULTS
(all winners listed first)
MAIN CARD
MAIN EVENT – HEAVYWEIGHTS
Sergei Kharitonov (25-6-0, M-1: 4-0-0), Russia
KO1 (Punches – 2:39)
Rameau Thierry Sokoudjou (18-8-0, M-1: 0-1-0), USA
M-1 CHALLENGE FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSIP
Ivan Buchinger (32-5-0, M-1: 7-1-0), Slovakia
WSUB3 (Rear Naked Choke – 3:24)
Timur Nagibin (9-3-0, M-1: 5-2-0), Russia
(Buchinger retains M-1 Challenge featherweight title)
FEATHERWEIGHTS
Sascha Sharma (13-2-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Germany
WSUB1 (Rear Naked Choke – 1:03)
Muso Nuertiebieke (7-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China
WELTERWEIGHTS
Alexander Butenko (43-12-1, M-1: 9-2-1), Ukraine
D3
Corey Nelson (18-6-2, M-1: 0-0-1), Australia
FEATHERWEIGHTS
Mikhail Korobov (11-2-1, M-1: 1-2-1), Russia
WSUB1 (Rear Naked Choke – 1:18)
Asirkebai Jinensibieke (12-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China
PRELIMINARY CARD
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS
Carlos Eduardo (16-4-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Brazil
WTKO1 (Doctor Stoppage – 1:06)
Rene Hoppe (7-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Germany
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Arten Kazbanov (8-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia
WDEC3
Nosherwan Khanzada (3-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Pakistan
BANTAMWEIGHTS
Ibragim Navruzov (4-0-1, M-1: 1-0-1), Georgia
WDEC3
Huyixibai Huyixibai (14-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China
WELTERWEIGHTS
Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake (2-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0, China
WDEC3
Makim Melnik (3-4-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukraine
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Adam Tsurov (7-5-0, M-1: 6-2-0), Russia
WDEC3
Fu Kangkang (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China