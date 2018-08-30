Roman Bogatov & Rubenilton Pereira clash for Vacant M-1 Challenge lightweight title in M-1 Challenge 97 main event

Undefeated Russian rising star Roman Bogatov will take on Brazilian mixed-martial-arts veteran Rubenilton Pereira for the vacant M-1 Challenge 97 lightweight championship in the M-1 Challenge: Tatfight 7 main event, September 28





M-1 Challenge 97 will be live-streamed from Russia in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. M-1 Challenge 97 will also be is available on www.FITE.TV (preliminary card is free, $7.99 for the main card).

The coveted M-1 Challenge lightweight crown is vacant because the last champion, Damir Ismagulov, recently relinquished his title to sign a UFC contract.

Bogatov (6-0-0, M-1: 5-0-0) is a submission master, four of his six pro victories have been by way of choke-outs, because of his dangerous grappling skills and techniques. In his last fight this past June at M-1 Challenge 94, Bogatov earned his title shot by defeating always tough Raul Tutarauli (18-5-0), whose previous fight was a decision loss to Ismagulov in the latter’s final M-1 Challenge title defense.

Pereira (20-5-0, M-1: 4-2-0) has won his last four fights, including a technical knockout in his last action, also at M-1 Challenge 94 last June, when Oktom Baktybek’s stopped the fight after the opening round. Pereira’s two M-1 Global losses have been to a pair of M-1 Challenge champions, Ismagulov and Alexander Butenko.





Additional fights will soon be announced. All fights and fighters are subject to change

Upcoming M-1 Challenge Events:

Aug. 25 – M-1 Challenge 96: Mikutsa vs. Ibragimov in Saint Petersburg, Russia

