Robin van Roosmalen vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao Announced as Headline Bout for GLORY 41 Holland

Following sold-out shows in Amsterdam over the past two years, the world’s premier kickboxing league travels south to Den Bosch, Netherlands for GLORY 41 Holland and GLORY 41 SuperFight Series from Brabanthallen Exhibition Centre on Saturday, May 20.





Former lightweight and featherweight world champion Robin “Pokerface” van Roosmalen (37-7, 21 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) and 21-year-old prospect “The Professor” Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (156-35-2, 25 KO, fighting out of Thailand) square off for the vacant GLORY featherweight world title in the headline bout of GLORY 41 Holland.

Van Roosmalen, born in Den Bosch, is the only GLORY fighter to earn a championship belt in two weight classes and enters the bout as the No. 1 featherweight contender. He seeks to reclaim his featherweight belt after missing weight for a previously scheduled title defense in January. Kiatmookao, ranked No. 3, earned his shot at the featherweight crown by defeating Alexei Ulianov and former champion Serhiy Adamchuk during the GLORY 39 Brussels featherweight contender tournament held less than one week ago.

GLORY 41 Holland will also feature three colossal heavyweight tilts, pitting the roster’s hardest hitters against each other in a one-night, four-man heavyweight contender tournament. The eventual tournament winner is tasked with facing and defeating two titanic opponents in a single evening.

As part of the GLORY 41 SuperFight Series card, No. 8 ranked light heavyweight Michael “Dreamcrusher” Duut (40-6, 17 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) – representing the winning half of 2016’s Fight of the Year with Danyo Ilunga – meets Dutch-Tunisian force Mourad “The Silent Power” Bouzidi (79-22-2, 34 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), ranked No 9.

Plus, veteran middleweight contender Mike Lemaire (18-4, 8 KO, fighting out of the United States) welcomes Chinese newcomer Zhou Wei (22-6, fighting out of China) to the ring for his GLORY debut.

Additional match-ups for GLORY 41 Holland and GLORY 41 SuperFight Series will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for GLORY 41 Holland and GLORY 41 SuperFight Series go on sale tomorrow, March 31 at 3 p.m. CET and are priced between €45 – €350 (VIP). Tickets are available for online purchase at tickets.glorykickboxing.com and at the Brabanthallen Exhibition Centre box office.