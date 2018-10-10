Roberto Borges Plans On Ending Bobby Gunn’s BKB Championship Reign

Next Saturday at BKFC 3: The Takeover, reign of undefeated heavyweight bare knuckle boxing world champion Bobby Gunn will look to make history as he aims to become the first BKB fighter in the history of the sport to drop down a weight class and fight for a world title.





Gunn will square off against the heavy handed and dangerous striker Roberto Dos Santos Borges, a professional boxer with an impressive record of 29-3 with 24 big knockouts, and an unblemished bare knuckle fighter with 23 wins by knockout.

Borges has been vocal about not only avenging his countryman’s loss at the hands of Gunn back in June, but to lay him out on the canvas and spoil his plans of becoming a two division world champ.

The stage is set at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for October 20, where Gunn and Borges will face each other toe to toe and battle in the original form of combat.

Both men have proven themselves inside the boxing world, and when these two undefeated bare knuckle pugs square off fans can expect fireworks.





Borges continued that he is not flying all the way to Mississippi from Brazil to simply be an “opponent” for Gunn. He plans on bringing home some new hardware and the prestigious title of World Light Heavyweight Champion.

This World Light Heavyweight Title Fight is part of an action packed fight card live from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Also going to war for the United States Heavyweight Championship is Sam Shewmaker vs. Arnold Adams; also on the undercard is Kendall Grove vs. Marcel Stamps; Christine Ferea vs. Jennifer Tate; Brok Weaver vs. Joe Riggs; Reggie Barnett Jr., Harris Stephenson, Chris Cella, and several other exciting fighters.

To order this action packed fight card visit www.fite.tv/bare-knuckle. For more information on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship visit www.bareknuckle.tv