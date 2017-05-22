Rico “The King Of Kickboxing” Verhoeven Signs To Remain With GLORY

Rico Verhoeven, the reigning GLORY heavyweight world champion, has officially re-signed with the organization under an exclusive long-term contract.

More than a bout agreement, the first-of-its-kind 360-degree deal represents a commitment by GLORY and Verhoeven to partner further, establishing collaborations on sponsorship, media and entertainment opportunities, and increased brand building in the American and Chinese markets.





As GLORY continues to expand its industry-leading global media presence, Verhoeven will be a focal point for entry into Asian markets and future live events, serving as an ambassador for GLORY and the sport of kickboxing worldwide.

“Rico is a transcendent athlete; the kind that comes along once in a generation, whose presence on a fight card drives attendance, viewers, and engagement worldwide,” said GLORY co-founder and Vice Chairman Scott Rudmann. “Over nearly five years working with the promotion, Rico has established himself as one of the biggest names in combat sports and the undisputed best heavyweight on the planet, while GLORY has locked down its position as the world’s number one stand-up combat league.

“We are delighted about the possibilities this partnership will unlock. Rico has become one of the top-earning combat sports stars worldwide, and we hope the next generation of athletes can see the opportunities presented by kickboxing, not just MMA, to be a lucrative sport and career pursuit. Rico deserves every ounce of his success.”

“I’m delighted with this renewed GLORY contract,” said Verhoeven. “Not only because it’s the biggest in kickboxing history, but especially because I can add value to the GLORY brand in territories such as Asia and the USA.

“One of my goals is to attract a new audience to view and attend the GLORY events. Can’t wait to start working on the plans we’ve been developing together with GLORY for the past couple of weeks.”

At only 28 years old, “The King of Kickboxing” has risen to superstar status since joining the GLORY organization, establishing partnerships with Adidas, Land Rover, Matrix Fitness and Super Pro Sportcenter gym, among others. Together with streaming platform Spotify, he created his own music-playlist called “Winners Workout.” He is also a sought-after actor, who will soon announce his part in a highly anticipated upcoming film. Through his website and several retail partners, Verhoeven sells his own line of apparel and a fragrance called Perseverance, launched last year.

Verhoeven’s (51-10, 14 KO) run of dominance inside the GLORY ring includes a 13-fight winning streak and five title defenses against the world’s best heavyweights. He followed up a TKO victory over legend Badr Hari at GLORY: COLLISION in December with a dominant performance against the immeasurably tough Ismael Lazaar on Saturday.