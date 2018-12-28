One Championship announces partnership with TV Tokyo

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced an exclusive partnership in Japan with TV Tokyo, one of Japan’s largest national Free-To-Air television broadcasters. The multi-year partnership will have TV Tokyo broadcast a full offering of ONE Championship content to its viewers weekly, including both live and non-live content.









Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “I am thrilled to announced that ONE Championship has entered into a partnership with TV Tokyo, one of the largest television broadcasters in the country. With Japan having a rich history of martial arts spanning many disciplines such as judo, karate, kendo, sumo, aikido, and more, ONE Championship is proud to be working with TV Tokyo to take martial arts to new heights. Together with TV Tokyo, ONE Championship will showcase the highest calibre of martial arts to Japanese audiences, exemplifying the bushido spirit by celebrating the values of honor, respect and humility.”

TV TOKYO will serve as ONE Championship’s official broadcaster in Japan, and together with its group, will also promote ONE Championship content on their various digital platforms including BS TV TOKYO（a nationwide broadcaster via satellite).

TV TOKYO began broadcasting in 1964 and is celebrating its 55th year anniversary in 2019. It is known primarily for airing Japan’s top animated programs, but has also shown support for global sports, with programs covering the Olympics, baseball, football, table tennis, golf, judo, and boxing, among others. TV TOKYO and its group are thrilled to be partnering with ONE Championship to grow and nurture the martial arts industry in Japan, while bringing ONE Championship’s unique brand of world class entertainment to Japanese fans.









ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, hosts bouts across all styles of martial arts such as Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Karate, Kung Fu, Silat, Sanda, Lethwei, Mixed Martial Arts, Tae Kwon Do, Submission Grappling, and more. It is home to some of the biggest names in martial arts, including Japanese superstars Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito, Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi, and Koji “The Commander” Ando, among others.

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.