Joe Riggs Training Camp Quotes Ahead Of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Matchup

A veteran of over 60 professional MMA fights, Joe Riggs will look to score his next knockout as part of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) when he takes on Brok Weaver on Saturday, October 20 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi and live on pay-per-view.





“BKFC 3: The Takeover” will be broadcast across the United States and Canada, exclusively on pay-per-view through MultiVision Media, Inc., on all major television and streaming distribution outlets for $29.95. The show is headlined by Sam “The Hillbilly Hammer” Shewmaker facing Arnold “AJ” Adams in the finals of the BKFC heavyweight tournament.

Tickets for “BKFC 3: The Takeover” are available now exclusively at www.bareknuckle.tv beginning at $35.

Having fought at the top level of numerous MMA entities, including UFC, Riggs will bring his 47 professional MMA wins into his first legal and sanctioned bare knuckle contest in the U.S. See below for what Riggs had to say about transitioning to this new discipline, what fans can expect to see in the ring and more:

Why did you decide to make the move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship?





“I’ve been destined to be a champion since I was a little kid. It took me a long time to grow up as both a man and a fighter. But I’ve finally put it all together, and my body is still right and working well. So, this is the time for me to make the switch to BKFC and hopefully go for a BKFC belt. I really enjoy bare knuckle fighting. I’ve fought in a lot of different disciplines and this is a great fit for me.

It’s also really cool to be a part of the organization that hosted the first legitimate and regulated bare knuckle fights in the U.S. in more than a hundred years. To participate in the revival of this ancient sport is an honor.”

Have you watched BKFC fights? If so, what was your impression of it?

“I didn’t get a chance to watch BKFC 1 or 2 live, but I went back and watched Kendall Grove’s fight, as well as Chris Lytle and Joey Beltran. I thought the production quality was great, and the fights themselves were compelling, especially the heavyweights. Those guys were banging away in there.”





What about your style or background do you think will translate well into bare knuckle competition?

“I was bred to be a fighter, regardless of the discipline. Bare knuckle fighting just forces me to use my superior striking. I can box really well. It’s something I’ve been doing for many years, so my stand-up game is excellent.”

What are some of the challenges of fighting in this new discipline?

“I think the two biggest concerns with bare knuckle are hurting my hands or getting cut easier and we’re obviously working on ways to avoid that.”

How does your training camp differ from an actual bare knuckle fight?

“The main thing that I’m focusing on in camp is working to strengthen my core. I also throw certain punches a little differently in training than if I were in a real fight. We’re also trying to be careful with body shots, like punches to the liver. But my conditioning is great and I’m pushing that harder and harder recently.”

What have people around you said about bare knuckle fighting making a return and you officially signing on with BKFC?

“For the average person, bare knuckle fighting might seem crazy. But if you step back and think about it, MMA used to seem like a crazy concept too back in the day. This is really just another form of two professional fighters in there competing against each other.”

What do you know about Brok Weaver and how do you expect the fight to unfold?

“I watched a few of Weaver’s recent fights. He looks like he throws fast punches and is a tough guy. My bottom line is that I never want to overlook anyone. I’ve made that mistake in the past and paid the price for it. But I definitely don’t think Weaver can beat me. We’re both professional fighters though, and we’ll see what happens on October 20.”