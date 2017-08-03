Second Title Fight Added to Bellator Kickboxing 7 on Sept. 23 in San Jose

On Saturday, September 23, the SAP Center at San Jose will host Bellator Kickboxing 7 with two world titles on the line, as current champ Karim Ghajji (97-13-1) defends his welterweight world title against Raymond Daniels (11-3) in the main event and Kevin Ross (44-11) takes on Domenico Lomurno (22-8) in a bout for the inaugural Bellator Kickboxing featherweight world title.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the SAP Center at San Jose box office. In addition, Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull takes place the same evening and features multiple exciting MMA bouts, including the Bellator debut of heavyweight Roy Nelson. Bellator Kickboxing 7: Ghajji vs. Daniels will air on SPIKE immediately following Bellator 184: Dantas vs. Caldwell on Friday, October 6.

With three straight wins under the Bellator Kickboxing umbrella, Kevin Ross, who fights out of Dublin, Calif. near the Bay Area, is looking to add the promotion’s inaugural featherweight belt to his already impressive list of accolades. Throughout his 56-fight career, Ross has previously held the WBC Muay-Thai USA welterweight title, WBC Muay-Thai International super-lightweight title and the Lion Fight Super lightweight championship. On September 23, “The Soul Assassin” sets his sights on extending his undefeated Bellator Kickboxing record and becoming the first to hold the Bellator Kickboxing featherweight title when he takes on the Italian-born Domenico Lomurno. The 22-year-old Lomurno, from Bari, Italy, has won multiple Italian kickboxing titles, in addition to taking home the silver medal at the 2016 K-1 Open World Amateur Championships.





Updated Bellator Kickboxing 7: Ghajji vs. Daniels Fight Card

Welterweight Kickboxing World Title Main Event: Karim Ghajji (97-13-1) vs. Raymond Daniels (11-3)

Featherweight World Title Co-Main Event: Kevin Ross (44-11) vs. Domenico Lomurno (22-8)

Updated Bellator 183: Henderson vs. Pitbull Fight Card





Lightweight Main Event: Benson Henderson (24-7) vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (17-8)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Roy Nelson (23-14) vs. Javy Ayala (10-5)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Paul Daley (39-15-2) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-6, 1 NC)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Adam Piccolotti (9-0) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (21-3)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Aaron Pico (0-1) vs. TBA