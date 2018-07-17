Nate Landwehr Interview

American fighter Nate “The Train” Landwehr (10-2-0, M-1: 2-0-0) challenges M-1 Challenge featherweight champion Khamzat Dalgiev (10-1-0, M-1: 7-1-0) this Saturday in the M-1 Challenge 95: Battle in the Mountains main event, this Saturday in Ingushetia, Russia.





Fighting out of Clarksville, Tennessee, Landwehr got into “The Rage” for a one-on-one interview:

How did you get your nickname, ‘The Train”?

NL: “My friend started calling me Nate Train back in late middle school. I added ‘the’ in there so I could talk shit on the football field in high school, I just liked saying: ‘You just got ran over by the Train!’ When I started fighting is was a no-brainer. I was very good at football and that’s where I fell in love with contact and hard hits.”

Where does your aggressive behavior, physically and verbally, come from?





NL: “I’ve always been loud and confident. Plus, I loved to show off and talk shit, so I got myself in many, many fights. I was not a bull. I was too small for that, but I would get myself in a situation and have to fight my way out of it.”

When did your MMA career turn around?

NL: “I was working a full-time job until I lost for the second time in my career. After that loss, I quit my job, started training full time and haven’t lost since.”

Who do you give the most credit to in terms of where you’re at right now in MMA?





NL: “My wife, Robyn, is the most important. Without her I would be nothing. She has supported me since day one. Most fighters start off with only themselves believing they could make it, I started with two.”

How do you feel about fighting in Russia?

NL: I’ve been many places around the world traveling with my wife. So, I was very happy to be able to go to Russia and get paid for it. Russia is very beautiful and the architecture there is stunning. I’m looking forward to exploring and experiencing more of its land and culture in the future. I recommend going if you’ve never been there!”

As your title fight approaches, how do you feel about this title shot?

NL: “I’m looking forward to my title shot it and can’t wait. Reminds me of the movie ROCKY IV. Fans will get a show they will never forget. Many Russian fans do love me and message me personally on social networks saying, I put on the best fights they have seen and thank me for it. My main job is to make believers!”

How have you been treated by Russian fans?

NL: “After the last two fights, I have had the biggest lines of fans to take pictures and sign autographs. What makes me special is my passion and heart. You may not remember the whole fight, but you will remember the feeling you had when you see a Nate the Train show!”

What do you expect from the champion, Khamzat Dalgiev?

DL: “I expect a highly motivated man ready to do whatever it takes to keep that title, fighting in front of his fans and in his home country, but it won’t be enough to defeat me. This has Fight of the Year written all over it, followed by Knockout of the Night for me. I am willing to walk through hell to become a world champion and nothing can stop me right now. I’m a man on a mission that started with a boy and his dream.”

In the co-featured event, M-1 Challenge featherweight title-holder Movsar Evloev (9-0-0, M-1: 9-0-0) makes his second title defense versus Rafael Dias (15-5-0, M-1: 1-1-0).