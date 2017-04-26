Multiple Bouts Added to Bellator NYC & Bellator 180 on June 24

The biggest night in the history of Bellator continues to grow, with the addition of Phil Davis (17-3, 1 NC) defending his light heavyweight world title against one of the promotion’s newest free agent acquisitions, Ryan Bader (22-5), during the main event of Bellator 180: Davis vs. Baderon June 24th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.





The five-round contest will anchor the LIVE and FREE broadcast of Bellator 180, which airs on SPIKE. In addition, undefeated Neiman Gracie (5-0) will return to action when he meets Dave Marfone (5-2) at welterweight. This contest, along with “Mr. Wonderful” versus “Darth” Bader joins a previously announced bout pitting “The Strabanimal” James Gallagher (6-0) againstChinzo Machida (5-2).

It was also announced last week that Aaron Pico would make his long-awaited MMA debut against Zach Freeman(8-2) during Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, leading off a pay-per-view blockbuster that features a double main event of Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) and Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC), as well as Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) meeting Matt Mitrione(11-5).

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva also includes two championship bouts, with Douglas Lima (28-6) defending his 170-pound strap against Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC) and current lightweight champion Michael Chandler (16-3) putting his world title on the line against the undefeated Brent Primus (7-0).

The Bellator.com-streamed preliminary portion of the Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader action on June 24 adds Ryan Couture (10-5) making his welterweight debut against Israel’s Haim Gozali (7-3). Three additional preliminary bouts are also confirmed and are listed below.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva airs LIVE on pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Prior to the pay-per-view event, SPIKE will air Bellator 180 LIVE and FREE on both coasts, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Additionally, Bellator 180 prelims will air exclusively on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event start at $60, not including applicable service charges and taxes, and are currently on sale at Ticketmaster, TheGarden.com and Bellator.com.

Complete Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Card (Pay-Per-View):

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) vs. Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC)

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) vs. Matt Mitrione (11-5)

Welterweight World Title Bout: Douglas Lima (28-6) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC)

Lightweight World Title Bout: Michael Chandler (16-3) vs. Brent Primus (7-0)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Aaron Pico (Debut) vs. Zach Freeman (8-2)