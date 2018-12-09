MTK MMA stars join Till in UFC

No fewer than six fighters have credited the influence of MTK MMA having joined team-mate Darren Till in the UFC keen to cement their names on the global combat sports scene.





With MTK Global’s Darren Till already established as one of the biggest names in the UFC, a host of his team-mates – many fighting out of his former training camp in Brasil – are bidding to emulate his success.

While Till challenged for a UFC world title this year after becoming MTK Global’s very first MMA signing, Taila Santos, Felipe Silva, Sarah Frota, Vinicius Moreira, Stefan Sekulic and Su Mudaerji have also now progressed to MMA’s showcase platform and are enthusiastic over their futures.

Brasilian flyweight Santos (15-0), who was victorious in Dana White’s Contender Series, said: “This is reward for all my hard work and time. Now I want to finish 2019 in the top 10 of my division.





“MTK MMA has just been amazing. I’m sure my career is taken care of by the best in the business and that allows me to just focus on my training.”

Serbian middleweight Stefan Sekulic (12-3) said: “I still have no words to describe it. It happened so fast that I still don’t believe I’m in the UFC!

“MTK MMA is responsible for me becoming a UFC fighter. They’ve done what no other manager could do for years in a very short space of time. Now I’m going to keep improving in order to become a UFC champion.”

Brasilian lightweight Felipe Silva (8-2) said: “Making it to the UFC is the best thing that ever happened to me as a fighter. I plan to stay active now and keep knocking people out.

“I’ve been in this business for a long time and I know the importance of having a good, honest and professional team behind you. That’s what MTK MMA represents to me.”

Brasilian strawweight Frota (9-0-) said: “I never thought I’d make it to the UFC though I always wanted to. I’m from a small town where everything is harder but now I’ve made it! Now I want people to realise I’m the best grappler in female MMA.

“The quality of the management provided by MTK MMA is exactly what took me to the UFC. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Brasilian light-heavyweight Vinicius Moreira (9-1) said: “Making it to the UFC means all the blood, sweat and tears I’ve spilt were worth it. Now I want to beat everyone the UFC puts in front of me.

“MTK MMA really takes care of its fighters. The way they care is not normal in this business. I don’t feel like I’m just another fighter. I feel I’m special to MTK MMA.”

Young Chinese bantamweight Su Mudaerji (9-3) added: “All these years of hard work have been fruitful and now I get to fight in the biggest promotion in the world. I want to work my way to the very top of the division.

“MTK MMA has been instrumental in ensuring that I’ve had the best opportunities in my career as an athlete.”

MTK MMA boasts a variety of fighters fighting in promotions all around the world – including the unbeaten Mounir ‘Sniper’ Lazzez in the Brave CF and Till’s sparring partner Mike Grundy.

