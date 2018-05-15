MTK Global makes history as 57 MMA stars sign up at Brazil gym

MTK Global is proud to confirm the signing of 57 (yes, fifty-seven) top MMA fighters to be trained in its gym in Brazil.





Combat sports guru Marcelo Brigadeiro heads up the complex in Santa Catarina and is elated to agree the deals with a long list of MMA legends as well as the sports’ top prospects.

The size of the batch of arrivals is unprecedented in the flourishing world of mixed martial arts but the quantity is not at the expense of quality – Bellator champions Maiquel Falcao and Rafael Silva, UFC stars Glaico Franca, Alberto Uda, Viviane Pereira and Felipe Silva all leap off the page.

Along with Brazil’s established stars, a glamourous roster of expatriates such as Mike Grundy (UK), Vladimir Filipovic and Stefan Sekulic (both Serbia), Tim Ruberg (USA) and Nahuel Gandolfi (Argentina) will help develop leading prospects such as Taila Santos (14-0), Julio Cesar Neves (34-1), Luis Rafael (32-1) and Alex Silva (19-1).

Brigadeiro said: “There is no doubt that signing 57 fighters all at once is a big move. Once again, it’s an emphatic example of how committed MTK Global is to taking over in MMA.





“It’s been a long road to selecting this large group of endlessly talented fighters but we’re so proud to officially announce that we’ve got there.

“We have veterans of the highest calibre and also younger stars with some of the best professional records on the planet. The spectrum of age and experience is wide but one thing binds them together – talent.”

UFC superstar Darren Till, who makes his hotly-anticipated homecoming at a sold-out Liverpool Echo Arena on May 27, famously spent years in Brazil learning his trade with several of the stars and coaches under Brigadeiro.

With the support of MTK Global, Brigadeiro is certain the efficiency of the production line is heading only one way.





Brigadeiro added: “I was always passionate to work with young talent and build careers towards stardom. Just look at Darren Till.

“Darren was built in a very intelligent way and has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC. I have no doubt that many of this group of fighters will follow the same path. Many are already well on the way.”

