Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin This Friday on DAZN

AIRING ON PARAMOUNT NETWORK & DAZN AT 9 P.M. ET/8 P.M. CT





LOS ANGELES – The line-up for Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin event has been completed with a title fight and 16 electric bouts in total filling out Bellator’s return to WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla. this Friday, June 12.

The star-studded card is headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between current Bellator women’s featherweight world champion Julia Budd (12-2) defending her belt against Israel’s undefeated Olga Rubin (6-0), as well as two of the sport’s best middleweights, former Bellator 185-pound kingpin Rafael Carvalho (15-3) and Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC).

The main card of Bellator 224 will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action begins at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT and will also stream on DAZN or globally on the Bellator Mobile App.





The main card also features a women’s flyweight contest between undefeated Juliana Velasquez (8-0) and Oklahoma’s own Kristina “Warhorse” Williams (3-1). Additionally, fans will see an intriguing welterweight bout featuring Ed Ruth (6-1) welcoming former UFC competitor Kiichi Kunimoto (20-7-2, 1 NC) to the Bellator cage.

Preliminary action for Bellator 224 is also must-see and features many of Bellator’s rising stars. Those who tune in will see bouts highlighted by highly-touted Jackson Wink-prospect Christian Edwards and Bellator Kickboxing featherweight champion Gabriel Varga making their professional MMA debuts, as well as the return of two Hawaiian-based fighters in their second Bellator appearance, when both Nainoa Dung (2-0) and Kona Oliveira (1-1) return to action.

Familiar faces in AJ Agazarm (0-1), Jordan Young (10-0) Kiefer Crosbie (6-0), Will Fleury (5-1), and Bruna Ellen (4-2) will all also compete, while former The Ultimate Fighter participant Leslie Smith (10-7-1) will make her promotional debut against Ireland’s Sinead Kavanagh (5-3). Lastly, a third women’s 145-pound fight will emanate from Thackerville, Okla. when former title challenger Arlene Blencowe (11-7) meets “The Lady Killer” Amanda Bell (6-5).

Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin Main Card:

Women’s Featherweight World Title Main Event: Julia Budd (12-2) vs. Olga Rubin (6-0)

Middleweight Co-Main Event: Rafael Carvalho (15-3) vs. Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC)

Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Juliana Velasquez (8-0) vs. Kristina Williams (3-1)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Ed Ruth (6-1) vs. Kiichi Kunimoto (20-7-2, 1 NC)

Preliminary Card:

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Edwards (Pro Debut) vs. Justin Vargas (3-1)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: AJ Agazarm (0-1) vs. Jacob Landin (0-1)

190-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Will Fleury (5-1) vs. Antonio Jones (7-2)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nainoa Dung (2-0) vs. Brad Robison (3-0)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (10-0) vs. Joel Bauman (3-0)

Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Leslie Smith (10-7-1) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (5-3)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Varga (Pro Debut) vs. Jamese Taylor (Pro Debut)

165-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Kiefer Crosbie (6-0) vs. Mike Jackson (12-12)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kona Oliveira (1-1) vs. Joseph Holmes (0-1)

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Bruna Ellen (4-2) vs. Elina Kallionidou (7-2)

Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Arlene Blencowe (11-7) vs. Amanda Bell (6-5)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Lucas Brennan (Pro Debut) vs. Thomas Lopez (1-4)

*Card subject to change