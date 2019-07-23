M-1 Challenge Flyweight Interim title fight Alexander Pletenko vs. Chris Kelades II Headlines WKG & M-1 Challenge 103

WKG & M-1 Challenge 103 will be headlined by an M-1 Challenge Interim flyweight title fight between Alexander Pletenko and Chris “The Greek Assassin” Kelades, on Saturday, August 3, in Shenzhen, China.





WKG & M-1 Challenge 103 will be streamed live from China in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. M-1 Challenge 103 will also be available onwww.FITE.TV.

Pletenko versus Kelades is a rematch of a fight back in June, 2018, in which Pletenko won a decision at M-1 Challenge 93.

M-1 Challenge flyweight champion Alexander Doskalchuk was supposed to defend his title at M-1 Challenge 103 against Kelades, however, the champ suffered an injury that forced Doskalchuk to withdraw.





Doskalchuk’s fellow countryman from Ukraine, Pletenko (14-4, M-1: 1-0), will now fight Kelades (13-4, M-1: 2-1), of Canada, for the Interim title. After his victory over Kelades, Pletenko passed on an opportunity to challenge his friend Doskalchuk for the title, and now he has taken this title shot against Kelades on only three-week’s notice.

The 38-year-old Kelades, who fought in the UFC, is one of the most experienced Canadian MMA fighters.

In the co-featured event, which will be the final fight of the night because it is in China with a local hero in action, Chinese MMA star Huoyixibai Chuhayifu (11-3, M-1: 2-1) takes on M-1 debuting Arnold “Silverback” Quero (15-7, M-1: 0-0), a bantamweight from France.

A pair of Brazilian fighters will be fighting in an M-1 Global event for the first time, welterweight Jonas “Bonus” Boeno (38-11, M-1: 0-0) and heavyweight Roggers “The Tiger” Souza (8-2, M-1: 0-0). Boeno will be in his 50th pro fight of his career versus battle-tested Russian Maksim Grabovich (9-4, M-1: 6-3), while Souza throws-down with Zaur Gadzhibayev (7-2-1, M-1: 5-1), of Azerbaijan.

Also fighting on the main card in what could very well be Fight of the Night is American welterweight Hayden “Hulk” Hassan (8-4, M-1: 0-0), who will be fighting in M-1 for the first time, against Movsar Bokov (5-1, M-1: 4-1). The 32-year-old Hassan represents the famous American Top Team. A great striker who has won 75-percent of his fights by knockout, Hassan was a two-time participant in The Ultimate Fighter show. Bokov is a top-flight welterweight from Ingushetia, Russia, which is a hotbed for producing MMA talent. He is an International Master of Sports in wrestling, as well as national Combat Sambo and World Pankration champion, who is riding a four-fight win streak.

“The Ninja,” American featherweight Edward Massey (5-3, M-1: M-1: 1-1) returns on the undercard to face a popular local fighter, regional champion “The Winged Tiger,” Feng Peng Zhao (5-2, M-1: 0-0). A year ago, Massey registered a stunning 18-seconds knockout head kick, but he later lost to Huoyixibai at WKG & M-1 Challenge 100 in China.

Chinese flyweight Wang Zhen (5-0, M-1: 0-0) faces dangerous Brazilian Kayck “Chuck” Alencar (9-1, M-1: 1-1).

Chinese lightweight Maheshate (2-0, M-1: 0-0) tangles with Nikolay Goncharov (0-2-1, M-1: 0-0-0).

Additional matches will soon be announced. All fights and fighters are subject to change.