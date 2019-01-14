M-1 Challenge champion Roman Bogatov defends vs. Michel Silva on Jan 26

M-1 Global will return to China on January 26, kicking off its 2019 season, as undefeated M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Roman Bogatov makes his first title defense against dangerous challenger Michel “Sassarito” Silva, in the celebrated WKG & M-1 Challenge 100 main event in Harbin, China.





WKG & M-1 Challenge 100 will be live-streamed from China in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. WKG & M-1 Challenge 100 will also be is available onwww.FITE.TV(preliminary card is free, $7.99 for the main card).

“We are excited to hold the M-1 Challenge 100 anniversary show in China,” M-1 Global president Vadim Finkelchtein said. “This country is a very important partner for us. In China, people love MMA and in 2019 we are going to have several shows over there together with WKG.”

Bogatov (7-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0), fighting out of Russia, is a submission specialist who captured his coveted title belt last September at M-1 Challenge 97, when he decisioned Rubenilton Pereira. His M-1 victims to date also include Raul Tutarauli, Tahir Abdullaev, Jani Salmi, Ricardo Franco and Alexey Sotnikov.





A superior wrestler, Bogatov has used his vast skills to maximum advantage, taking his opponent to the canvas, where he uses his grappling ability to choke-out his foe. His takedowns have made him virtually invincible to date.

Styles make fights and Silva (22-7-1, M-1: 3-2-0), unlike Bogatov, is a powerful Brazilian striker who stopped 15 of his opponents by knockout/technical knockout, compared to zero for Bogatov. Silva has won his last three fights in a row, all in M-1 competition, to position himself for his first M-1 title challenge. In his most recent fight at M-1 Challenge 99, Silva used a Brabo-choke to force Magomedkamil Malikov into submission in round two.

The remainder of the main card is solid. American bantamweight Edward “The Ninja” Massey (5-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0) meets local favorite Huoyixbai Chuhayifu (10-3-1, M-1: 1-1-0), and veteran Russian welterweight and former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Alexander “Iron Capture” Butenko (46-14-3, M-1: 11-3-1) battles Brazilian Gian “Pitbull” Siqueia (16-3-0, M-1: 0-0-0). Brazilian welterweight Tiago “Bahia” Varejao Lacerda (27-6-1, M-1: 1-1-0) faces local favorite Kuerbanjiang Tuluosibake (23-9-0, M-1: 2-0-0), while former M-1 Challenge bantamweight title challenger Rafael Dias (15-6-0, M-1: 1-1-0), of Brazil, throws-down with Georgian MMA and Kick Boxing champion Vazha Tsiptauri (6-1-0, M-1: 4-0-0).

Announced undercard bouts are Cuban lightweight Yoislandy “Cuba” Izquierdo (12-4-0, M-1: 1-0-0) vs. Raul Tutarauli (18-5-0, M-1: 6-3-0), of Georgia, and Russian National Amateur MMA champion Akhmadkhan Bokov (4-4-0, M-1: 4-2-0) vs. Chinese featherweight Fu “The Knife” Kangkang (3-3-0, M-1: 0-2-0).

All fights and fighters are subject to change.