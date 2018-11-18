M-1 Challenge 99 Official Results

The first and only M-1 Challenge flyweight champion, Aleksander Doskalchuk, made his second successful title defense last night in the M-1 Challenge 99, main event, when he decisioned his Finnish challenger, Mikael “Hulk” Silander, at Nazran in the Republic of Ingushetia in Russia.





Doskalchuk (10-1-0), fighting out of Ukraine, made his first title defense against then-Interim M-1 Challenge titlist Arman Ashimov, who Doskalchuk defeated this past June at M-1 Challenge 92, when his opponent suffered a hand injury and was unable to continue in the third round.

Aleksander Doskalchuk (L) outworked challenger Mikael Silander to earn a unanimous decision win

Silander (18-7-0), who had his second title shot last night versus Doskalchuk, lost in an Interim title fight against Ashimov last February at M-1 Challenge 87, in which the Finnish fighter was stopped on punches in the second round.

Doskalchuk improved to 4-0-0 in M-1 Global competition with his five-round unanimous decision victory over Silander

In the co-featured event, Brazilian heavyweight Klidson Farias de Abreau (14-2-0) turned in an impressive M-1 debut, using a straight armbar to force his Russian foe, Anton “Cherepovets Giant” Vyazigin (11-3-0), into submission in the second round. Abreau usually fights in the light heavyweight division, but he took on heavyweight Vyazigin, who was coming off a no-contest fight against living legend Sergey Kharitonov.

Russian featherweight prospect Abubkar Mestoev kept his undefeated record intact, improving to 7-0-0 with his unanimous decision triumph against Elias Alves “Junior Maranhao” Da Silva (21-8-0). Mestoev had been fighting in the lightweight division, but moved down because he felt his lack of height was a advantage, yet he was considerably shorter in this fight with Da Silva.

In the Fight of the Night, Akexander Osetrov (5-0-1) won a three-round majority decision over Salem Evloev (4-1-0), who is the brother of M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion Movsar Evloev, who is rumored to be signing with the UFC. Salem was being touted as a successor to his brother in the not too distant future, but his first loss will certainly curtail his rise as a contender, and Osetrov has positioned himself for a future title shot.

Also fighting on the main card, Brazilian lightweight Michel “Sassarito” Silva (21-7-1) employed a rarely used brabo choke to defeat previously undefeated Magomedkamil Malikov (6-1-0) in round two. The 6′ 2″ Silva has a distinct advantage as the tallest M-1 fighter in the lightweight division.





On the undercard, Ukrainian middleweight Vadim Shabadash (8-3-0) locked in a rear naked choke on Russian Musa Pliev (2-1-0) for an opening round win, Kyrgyzstan featherweight Busurmankul Abdibait Uulu (11-2-1) took a three-round majority decision from Russian Zalimbeg Omarov (10-3-1), and Spanish featherweight Aridane Romero (8-1-0) was victorious over Russian Ahmadkhan Bokov (4-4-0) by way of a second-round submission via a triangle choke.

Georgian welterweight Amiran Gogoladze (7-1-0) only needed 10-seconds to knock out Juho Valamaa (15-6-0) with a powerful punch. It was the shortest fight of the night as well as one of the quickest knockouts in M-1 history. Russian middleweight Vladimir Trusov (3-1-0) defeated Russian Aslan Ismailov (2-1-0), by way of technical knockout in the third round, via submission to punches.

On the pre-undercard, Russian featherweight Gleb Khabibullin (3-0-0) stopped Russian Amir Badiev (2-1-0) with a devastating punch in the first round, and veteran Russian lightweight Lom-Ali Nalgiev (15-7-0) decisioned Tursunbek Asylgaziev (10-7-0).

The 24 fighters in this International event represented seven different countries: Ukraine, Finland, Brazil, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Spain and Georgia.

Below find the official results and pictures:

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – M-1 CHALLENGE FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Aleksander Doskalchuk (10-1-0, M-1: 4-0-0), Ukraine

WDEC5

Mikael Silander (18-7-0, M-1: 3-2-0), Finland

(Doskalchulk retained M-1 Challenge flyweight title)

CO-FEATURE – HEAVYWEIGHTS

Klidson Farias de Abreau (14-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Brazil

WSUB2 (3:14 / straight armbar)

Anton Vyazigin (11-3-0, 1 NC, M-1: 4-2-0, 1 NC), Russia

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Abubakar Mestoev (7-0-0, M-1: 7-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Elias Alves Da Silva (21-8-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Alexander Osetrov (5-0-1, M-1: 4-0-1), Russia

WDEC3

Selem Evloev (4-1-0, M-1: 4-1-0), Russia

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Michel Silva (21-7-1, M-1: 3-2-0), Brazil

WSUB2 (1:17 / bravo choke)

Magomedkamil Malikov (6-1-0, M-1: 3-1-0), Russia

UNDERCARD

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Vadim Shabadash (8-3-0, M-1: 3-1-0), Ukraine

WSUB1 (3:12 / rear naked choke)

Musa Pliev (2-1-0, M-1: 2-1-0), Russia

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Busurmankul Abdibait Uulu (11-2-1, M-1: 3-0-1), Kyrgyzstan

WDEC3

Zalimbeg Omarov (10-3-1, M-1: 7-2-1), Russia

Aridane Romero (2-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Spain

WSUB2 (2:28 / triangle choke)

Ahmadkhan Bokov (7-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

WELTERWEIGHTS

Amiran Gogoladze (7-1-0, M-1: 4-0-0), Georgia

WKO1 (0:10 / punch)

Juho Valamaa (15-6-0, M-1: 1-2-0), Finland

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Vladimir Trusov (3-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Russia

WTKO3 (2:50 / submission to punches)

Aslan Ismailov (2-1-0, 1 NC, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

PRE-UNDERCARD

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Gleb Khabivbullin (3-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia)

WKO1 (2:14 / punch)

Amir Badiev (1-2-0, M-1: 0-2-0), Russia

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Lom-Ali Nalgiev (15-7-0, M-1: 6-2-0), Russia

WDEC3

Tursunbek Asylgaziev (10-7-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kyrgyzstan