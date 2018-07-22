M-1 Challenge 95 Official Results

American featherweight Nate “The Train” Landwehr (pictured to left) kept rollin’, as he stopped Khamzat Dalgiev to capture the M-1 Challenge featherweight title, in last night’s M-1 Challenge 95: Battle in the Mountains 7 main event in Ingushetia, Russia.





In the co-featured event, M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion Movsar Evloev defeated Brazilian challenger Rafael Dias to retain his crown.

A spectacular evening of professional mixed-martial arts fighting, featuring a gifted cast of International fighters from nine different countries, was highlighted by Landwehr’s triumph.

Fighting out of Clarksville, Tennessee, Landwehr (11-2-0) battled defending champion Dalgiev (10-2-0) from start to finish in a terrific match. Landwehr finished off his Russian opponent (pictured below), who has won 10 fights in a row since losing his pro debut, in the second round with an electrifying ground-and-pound attack to secure the coveted M-1 Challenge featherweight title belt.

Movsar (10-0-0) kept his perfect pro record intact – all his MMA fights have been in M-1 Global events – capping the fight in the fifth and final round, when he also used a strong ground-and-pound attack to defeat (pictured below) the battle-tested Dias to retain his M-1 Challenge bantamweight crown.





Khamzat Aushev (12-3-0), of Russia, used a rear naked choke to submit Jorge Rodrigues (38-11-0), of Brazil, midway through the opening round in a fight contested at a 158-pound catchweight.

In another fight contested at a 158-pound catchweight, Magoomdkamil Malikov (6-0-0), of Russia, won a unanimous decision over Brazilian invader Eduardo Correia Costa (9-1-0) in battle of previously unbeatens.

Azerbaijan heavyweight Zaur Gadzhibabayev (7-2-0) took a unanimous decision victory from Yuri Protsemko (15-7-1), of Ukraine.

On the undercard, Russian heavyweight Oleg Popov (3-1-0), Russian featherweight Musa Khamkhoev (4-2-0) and Russian bantamweight Zalimbeg Omarov (10-1-0), won unanimous decisions against, respectively, previously undefeated Russian fighters Adam Bogatyrev (6-1-0) and Alexander “The Viking” Kutafin (5-2-0), and past M-1 title challenger Alexey Nevsorov (12-4-0), of Russia.





Russian middleweight Beckhan Mankiev (3-0-0) locked in a rear naked choke for a win by submission over pro-debuting Kazakh Mikhail Akilov (0-1-0) in the first round, Russian welterweight Movsar Bokov (5-1-0) won a three-round majority decision from Belek Abdizhaparov (4-1-0), of Kyrgyzstan, and American bantamweight Edward Massey (4-1-0) had an impressive M-1 Global debut, using a devastating kick to knockout Mate Sanikidze (3-1-0), of Georgia.

Russian lightweight Temerlan Ozdoev (4-0-0) and Kazakhstan featherweight Sergey Morozov (12-4-0) used ground-and-pound attacks for first-round technical knockout victories, respectively, versus Sado “The Panther” Ucar (9-7-0), of Turkey, and Ukrainian Zaka “Lezgin” Fatullazade (11-5-0).

Complete results and additional pictures below:

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – M-1 CHALLENGE FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Nate Landwehr (11-2-0, M-1: 3-0-0), USA

WTKO4 (4:36 – ground-and-pound stoppage)

Khamzat Dalgiev (10-2-0, M-1: 7-2-0), Champion, Russia

(Landwehr won M-1 Challenge featherweight title)

CO-FEATURE – M-1 CHALLENGE BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Movsar Evloev (10-0-0, M-1: 10-0-0), Russia

WTKO5 (0:21 – ground-and-pound stoppage)

Rafael Dias (15-6-0, M-1: 1-2-0), Brazil

(Evloev retained M-1 Challenge bantamweight title)

CATCHWEIGHT

Khamzat Aushev (12-3-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Russia

WSUB1 (3:02- Rear Naked Chole)

Jorge Rodrigues Silva (38-11-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil

Magomedkamil Malikov (6-0-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Eduardo Correia Costa (9-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Brazil

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Zaur Gadzhibabayev 7-2-0, M-1: 5-1-0), Azerbaijan

DEC3

Yuri Protsemko (15-7-1, M-1: 1-2-0), Ukraine

UNDERCARD

HEAVYWEIGHTS – 3 X 5

Oleg Popov (3-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0-), Russia

WDEC3

Adam Bogatyrev (6-1-0, M-1: 2-1-0), Russia

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Beckhan Mankiev (3-0-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Russia

WSUB1 (4:48 – Arm Bar)

Mikhail Akilov (0-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kazakhstan)

WELTERWEIGHTS

Movsar Bokov (5-1-0, M-1: 4-1-0), Russia

WDEC3

Belek Abdyjaparov (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kyrgyzstan

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Tamerlan Ozdoev (4-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0), Russia

WTKO1 (3:36 – ground-and-pound stoppage)

Sado Ucar (9-6-0, M-1: 0-3-0), Turkey

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Musa Khamkhoev (4-2-0, M-1: 3-1-0), Russia

WDEC3

Alexander Kutafin (5-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

Sergey Morozov (12-4-0, M-1: 6-3-0), Kazakhstan

WTKO1 (4:31 – ground-and-pound stoppage)

Zaka Fatullazade (11-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Ukraine 134.7 lbs. (61,1 kg)

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Edward Massey (4-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), USA

WKO1 (0:18)

Mate Sanikidze (3-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Georgia

Zalimbeg Omarov (10-2-1, M-1: 7-1-1), Russia

WDEC3

Alexey Nevzorov (12-4-0, M-1: 5-3-0), Russia 144.62 lbs. (65,6 kg)