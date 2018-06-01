M-1 Challenge 93 Results – Silva shocks Shlemenko in 1st round

Brazilian middleweight Bruno Silva shocked Alexander Shlemenko with an opening round stoppage to set-up a potential showdown with M-1 Challenge champion Artiom Frolov, who defeated American challenger Joe “Diesel” Riggs earlier this evening (Fri.) at M-1 Challenge 93 in Chelyabinsk, Russia.





To say the least, Silva (18-6-0) was impressive in his M-1 Global debut, knocking out the former Bellator champion Shlemenko (56-11-1), at the 2:54 of the first round. Russian star Shlemenko, who was the M-1 Grand Prix middleweight champion, had been 6-0-0 in M-1 Global competition going into The Rage to take on Silva in the main event.

Silva pounded Shlemenko and finished him off here

Silva trapped Shlemenko on the ropes and unloaded a powerful barrage of punches to the head and body, as well as one well-executed knee to the face, leaving the Russian star out cold on his feet and the stunned crowed silent.

In the co-featured event, Frolov improved his perfect MMA pro record to 11-0-0, 8-0-0 in M-1 fights, when the doctor stopped the fight in the second round due to a knee injury suffered by Riggs, the former UFC fighter.





Frolov (on top) retained his M-1 Challenge middleweight title

Ukrainian flyweight Alexander Pletenko (14-4-0), also fighting for the first time in an M-1 Global event, won a third-round unanimous decision over Chris Kelades (12-4-0), the native of Greece who lives in Canada.

Russian lightweight Alexey Makhno (18-6-0) took a three-round unanimous decision from Rogerio Karranza (13-4-0), of Brazil, while Finnish flyweight Mikael Silander (18-6-0) choked Nureles Aidarov (3-1-0), of Kyrgyzstan, into a first-round submission.

On the preliminary card, Russian heavyweights Yuriy Fedorov (1-0-0) in his pro debut and Nikolay Savilov (12-3-0) both used ground-and-pound attacks to defeat, respectively, French heavyweight Charles-Henri Lucien (0-2-0) in round one and Nikolay Rachek (7-6-0), of Russia, in the third frame.





In a battle of Russian middleweights, Vladimir Migovich (1-2-0) won a three-round unanimous decision over Nikita Novikoov (5-3-0), South African middleweight Mark Hulme (6-2-0) submitted his Russian opponent, Vadim Shabadash (7-3-0), via a rear naked choke in the opening round.

Russian lightweight Magomed Magomedov (9-2-0) won a three-round split decision over his countryman, Nikita Podkovalnikov (2-1-0), Russian bantamweight Sergey Klyuev’s (6-1-0) kimura forced previously undefeated Ilya Karetnikov (4-1-0), of Russia, into first-round submission, and Pierre Ludet (4-0-0), of France, locked a rear naked choke on Russian flyweight Egor Filidov (0-1-0) for a first-round victory by submission.

Complete Results and a picture gallery below:

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Bruno Silva (18-6-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Brazil

KO1 (punches – 2:54)

Alexander Shlemenko (56-11-1, M-1: 6-1-0), Russia

CO-FEATURE – M-1 CHALLENGE MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Artiom Frolov (11-0-0, M-1: 8-0-0), Russia

WKO2 (doctor stoppage /knee injury – 0:46)

Joe Riggs (47-18-1, M-1: 2-1-1), USA

FLYWEIGHTS

Alexander Pletenko (14-4-0, M-1: 1-0-0-), Ukraine

WDEC3

Chris Kelades (12-4-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Canada

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Alexey Makhno (18-6-0, M-1: 5-3-0), Russia

WDEC3

Rogerio Karranca (13-4-0, M-1: 0-2-0), Brazil

FLYWEIGHTS

Mikael Silander (18-6-0, M-1: 2-1-0), Finland

WSUB1 (d’arce choke – 4:26)

Nureles Aidarov (3-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Kyrgyzstan

PRELIMINARY CARD

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Yuriy Fedorov (1-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WTKO1 (ground and pound stoppage – 1:31)

Charles-Henri Lucien (0-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), France

Nikolay Savilov (12-3-0, M-1: 4-1-0), Russia

WTKO3 (ground and pound stoppage – 4:26)

Nikolay Rachek (7-6-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Vladimir Migovich (1-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Nikita Novikov (5-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

Mark Hulme (6-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), South Africa

WSUB1 (rear naked choke – 2:20)

Vadim Shabadash (7-3-0, M-1: 2-1-0), Russia

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Magomed Magomedov (9-2-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Nikita Podkovalnikov (1-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Sergey Klyuev (6-1-0, M-1: 4-1-0), Russia

WSUB1 (kimura – 2:25)

Ilya Karetnikov (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

FLYWEIGHTS

Pierre Ludet (4-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), France

WSUB1 (rear naked choke – 3:36)

Egor Filidov (0-0-1, M-1: 0-0-1) , Russia