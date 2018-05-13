M-1 Challenge 91 Official Results

American fighter Daniel “Agent Orange” Swain defeated Masu “Iron King” Nuertiebieke in this past Saturday night’s M-1 Challenge 91 main event in Shenzhen, China.





The 27-year-old Swain (18-8-1), fighting out of Newport, Washington, used a knee bar to submit local favorite, Nuertiebieke (12-3-0), in the opening round of their fight that was contested at 147 1/2 pounds (67-kilograms.)

In the co-featured event, Russian National Sambo and hand-to-hand combat champion Mikhail Zayats (24-8-0) won a three-round unanimous decision over Brazilian middleweight Caio “Hellboy” Magalhaes (10-5-0), a past M-1 Challenge middleweight title challenger.

Brazilian lightweight Michel “Sassarito” Silva (19-7-1) defeated Li Bolin (7-5-0), of China, by way of an arm triangle for a first-round submission.

Chinese welterweight Kuerban Jiang (19-9-0) won a three-round unanimous decision against American Robert “TO” Turnquest (7-5-0), who has a black belt in judo.

In the main card opener, Ukrainian featherweight Andrey “Iron” Lezhnev (18-7-0) locked in a rear naked choke on Asikeerbai (14-7-0), of China, for a win by first-round submission.





On the preliminary card, Georgian flyweight Vazha Tsiptauri (5-1-0) and proved to be too much for his Chinese opponent, Liang Hui (10-3-0), who lost via submission in the first round thanks to a Guillotine Choke.

In a battle between undefeated female flyweights, China’s Yan Qi Hui improved to 10-0-0 with a first-round technical knockout of 9-1-0 Olga Golynska, of Russia, when their fight was stopped because of Hui’s relentless ground-and-pound attack.

Russian bantamweight prospect Selem Eloev (4-0-0) remained undefeated, submitting Xiaolong Wu (16-5-0), of China, with a rear naked choke hold in the opening round; Poland light heavyweight Rafal “Kjana” Kijanczuk (3-0-0) stopped Mathew Clempner (2-1-0), of the United Kingdom, in round one; Chinese bantamweight Huoyiybai Chuhayifu (10-3-1) took a three-round unanimous decision from Janne “Jamba” Elonen-Kulmala (16-7-1), of Finland.

M-1 Challenge 91 was a true International competition with featuring fighters representing nine different countries: Russia, China, United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Ukraine, Georgia, Poland and Finland.

Complete results and photo gallery below:





MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – 67 KG. CATCHWEIGHT

Daniel Swain (18-8-1, M-1: 1-0-1), USA

WSUB1 (kneebar – 1:04)

Masu Nuertiebieke (12-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China

CO-FEATURE – FEATHERWEIGHTS

Mikhail Zayats (24-8-0, M-1: 14-5-0), Russia

WDEC3

Caio Magalhaes (10-5-0, M-1: 1-2-0), Brazil

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Michel Silva (19-7-1, M-1: 1-2-0), Brazil

WSUB1 (Arm Triangle – 3:30)

Li Bolin (7-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0-), China

WELTERWEIGHTS

Kuerban Jiang (18-10-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China

WDEC3

Robert Turnquest (8-4-0, M-1: 1-1-0), USA

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Andrey Lezhnev (18-7-0, M-1: 6-3-0), Ukraine

WSUB1 (Rear Naked Choke – 3:11)

Asikeerbai (14-7-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China

PRELIMINARY CARD

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Rafal Kijanczuk (2-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Poland

WTKO1 (0:15)

Mathew Clempner (2-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0), UK

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Vazha Tsiptauri (5-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Georgia

WSUB1 (Guillotine Choke – 3:47)

Liang Hui (10-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China

FEMALE LIGHTWEIGHTS

Yan Qi Hui (10-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), China

WTKO1 (Ground & Pound Stoppage – 3:35)

Olga Golymska (8-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Russia

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Selem Eloev (4-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0), Russia

WSUB1 (Rear Naked Choke – 2:42)

Xiaolong Wu (16-5-0, M-1: 0-1-0), China

Huoyiybai Chuhayifu (10-3-1, M-1: 1-0-0), China

WDEC3

Janne Elonen-Kulmala (15-7-1, M-1: 1-2-1)