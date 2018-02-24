M-1 Challenge 88 Results

M-1 Challenge champions Damir Ismagulov and Movsar Evloev both successfully defended their titles last night at M-1 Challenge 88 at Olympic Stadium on Moscow.

Ismagulov (15-2-0), fighting out of Russia, retained his M-1 Challenge lightweight title, taking a hard-fought five-round unanimous decision over his Georgian challenger, Raul Tutarauli (18-4-0) in the main event.





In the co-featured event, Evloev (9-0-0) kept his perfect pro record intact by way of a third-round submission of Sergey Morozov (10-4-0), of Kazakhstan, locking in a rear naked choke.

Natives of 10 different countries fought in this true international MMA event.

Former M-1 Challenge light heavyweight champion Stephan “T-800” Puetz (15-4-0) was upset by late replacement and M-1 Global pro-debuting Khadis Ibragimov (3-0-0), of Russia, who employed a bulldog choke to knock off his heavily favored opponent in the third round in a fight contested at a catchweight.

Russian bantamweight Bair Shtepin (6-2-0) stopped Brazilian veteran Heliton Dos Santos Davella (15-7-1) midway through the first round, while middleweight Valery “The Russian Hammer” Mysnikov (12-1-2) registered a ground-and-pound, opening round technical knockout.

On the preliminary card, Kyrgyzstan featherweight Busurmankul Abdibait Uulu (10-2-1) took a three-round unanimous decision from former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Maxim Divnich (13-5-0), Alexander Osterov (4-0-0) decisioned Sergey Klyuev (5-1-0) in a bantamweight battle of previously undefeated Russian prospects, and Brazilian lightweight Rebenilton “Rubinho” Pereira (19-5-0) had his hand raised in victory after three rounds versus Rinat “Riko” Sayakbaev (7-2-0), of Kyrgyzstan.





Undefeated Bulgarian Petur Petrov (4-0-0) used his knees and punches to score a first-round stoppage of Ukrainian Vadim Shabadash (6-3-0), Russian middleweight Ruslan Shamilov forced Frenchman Reda “Boom Boom” Oudgou (2-3-0) into submission (rear naked choke) in the second round, Talekh “The Azerbaijan Terminator” Nadzhafadze (7-2-1) won a three-round unanimous decision over Vitaliy Slipenko (9-2-0), of Russia, and Russian heavyweight Maksim Yakobyuk (3-0-0) used a ground-and-pound attack to defeat Frank “Tatoo” Kortz (4-5-0), of Germany..

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – M-1 CHALLENGE LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Damir Ismagulov (15-2-0, M-1: 9-1-0), Russia

WDEC5

Raul Tutarauli (18-4-0-1, M-1: 6-2-0), Georgia

(Ismagulov retained M-1 Challenge lightweight title)

CO-FEATURE – M-1 CHALLENGE BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Movsar Evloev (9-0-0, M-1: 9-0-0), Russia

WSUB3 (rear naked choke – 3:41)

Sergey Morozov (10-4-0, M-1: 5-3-0), Kazakhstan

(Evloev retained M-1 Challenge bantamweight title)





CATCHWEIGHT

Khadis Ibragimov (3-0-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia

WSUB3 (bulldog choke – 2:12)

Stephan Puetz (15-4-0, M-1: 6-2-0), Germany

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Valery Myasnikov (11-1-2, M-1: 2-1-1), Russia

WTKO1 (ground & pound – 4:41)

Joseph Henle (10-3-1, M-1: 0-1-0), USA

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Bair Shtepin (6-2-0, M-1: 3-2-0), Russia

WTKO1 (punches – 2:16)

Heliton Dos Santos Davella (15-7-1, M-1: 0-2-1), Brazil

PRELIMINARY CARD

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Maksim Yakobyuk (3-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0)

WTKO2 (ground & pound – 4:05)

Frank Kortz (4-5-0, M-1: 0-2-0), Germany

CATCHWEIGHT

Vadim Shabadash (7-2-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Ukraine

WTKO1 (kneed & punches – 0:46)

Petur Petrov (3-1-0, M-1: 1-1-0), Bulgaria

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Ruslan Shamilov (4-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0), Russia

WSUB2 (rear naked choke – 3:12)

Reda Oudgou (2-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0), France

Talekh Nadzhafadze (7-2-1, M-1: 3-1-1), Azerbaijan

WDEC3

Vitaliy Slipenko (9-2-0, M-1: 1-2-0), Russia

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Rebenilton Pereira (19-5-0, M-1: 3-2-0), Brazil

WDEC3

Rinat Sayakbaev (7-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kyrgyzstan

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Busurmankul Abdibait Uulu (10-2-1, M-1: 2-0-1), Kyrgyzstan

WDEC3

Maxim Divnich (13-5-0, M-1: 7-5-0), Russia

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Alexander Osterov (4-0-0, M-1: 3-0-0), Russia

WDEC3

Sergey Klyuev (5-1-0, M-1: 3-1-0), Russia