LIVE on DAZN: Bellator 221: Chandler Vs. Pitbull

A total of 15 bouts for the anticipated Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull have been confirmed, as Bellator MMA returns to the “Windy City” and the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. this Saturday, May 11 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT for an event streamed exclusively on DAZN.





The star-studded card is headlined by a lightweight world championship bout pitting current 155-pound titleholder Michael Chandler (19-4) against Bellator featherweight world champ Patricio “Pitbull” (28-4) in a heated grudge match, as Chandler attempts to become the first fighter ever to defeat both Pitbull Brothers, while Patricio attempts to become a rare simultaneous two-division champion.

In addition, the co-main event features former two-time Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima (30-7) and undefeated British phenom Michael “Venom” Page (14-0) in a Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix semi-final matchup that carries them into the finals and a chance at a hefty one million dollar bonus for the tournament winner.

Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull will stream live exclusively on DAZN, the fastest-growing sports streaming service in the world, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Limited tickets remain available at the Allstate Arena box office, as well as Ticketmaster.com and Bellator.com.





Also competing on the main card is top featherweight prospect A.J. McKee (13-0), as he prepares to face the promotion’s former 145-pound champion Pat Curran (23-7) on the Crystal Lake, Illinois-fighter’s home turf. Also, former WWE champion Jake Hager (1-0), previously known as “Jack Swagger,” is set to make his second Bellator appearance, as he looks to build on his early dominance when he meets T.J. Jones (1-1). Rounding out the main card will be the always-entertaining Tywan Claxton (4-0), who looks to remain undefeated against James Bennett (4-1) of Milwaukee.

Preliminary action for Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and will see a featherweight contest that pits Chicago’s Adil Benjilany (5-1, 1 NC) against submission specialist Cris Lencioni (4-2), as well as the promotional debut of Greco-Roman wrestling prospect Chris Gonzalez (1-0).

Complete Bellator 221: Chandler vs. Pitbull Main Card:

Lightweight World Title Bout: Michael Chandler (19-4) vs. Patricio “Pitbull” (28-4)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Semi-Final: Douglas Lima (30-7) vs. Michael “Venom” Page (14-0)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: A.J. McKee (13-0) vs. Pat Curran (23-7)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Jake Hager (1-0) vs. T.J. Jones (1-1)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Tywan Claxton (4-0) vs. James Bennett (4-1)

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Adil Benjilany (5-1, 1 NC) vs. Cris Lencioni (4-2)

Lightweight Undercard Bout: Chris Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Charlie Radtke (2-1)

Bantamtweight Undercard Bout: Bryan Bautista (1-0) vs. Rob Fenicle (1-0)

Lightweight Undercard Bout: Adam Ward (18-11) vs. Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu (9-4)

Bantamweight Undercard Bout: Jose Leon (Pro Debut) vs. Christian Rodriguez (Pro Debut)

Bantamweight Undercard Bout: Askar Askar (9-0) vs. Taylor Moore (9-4)

Light Heavyweight Undercard Bout: James Bochnovic (9-4) vs. Robert Morrow (28-24-1, 1 NC)

Heavyweight Undercard Bout: Dave Latoria (Pro Debut) vs. Jason Belyew (0-1)

Featherweight Undercard Bout: Joey Diehl (12-9) vs. Jesse Bazzi (9-6)

Welterweight Undercard Bout: Scott Writz (2-0) vs. Josh Streacker (5-2)

*Card subject to change

