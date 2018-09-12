Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 on Nov. 24 at the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The final chapter of most historic rivalry in mixed martial arts history will take place as Chuck Liddell (30-8, 20 KOs) takes on Tito Ortiz (19-12-1, 8 KOs) in a three-round main event on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California. The fight will be presented live on Pay-Per-View beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.





Liddell was a former kickboxer who became a veritable legend in the sport of MMA. Liddell defended the UFC Light Heavyweight crown four times against the likes of Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture and Jeremy Horn. Liddell, who also has victories against Alistair Overeem and Wanderlei Silva, will return to the cage after eight years to fulfill what he says is his fans’ biggest desire.

“I’ve already knocked him out twice,” said Chuck Liddell. “I’m doing this for my fans because this is the one fight they all keep asking me for, and they want to see him knocked out. Tito is a punk, but I also want to inspire people and show them that the only limitations we have are the ones we put on ourselves. For me, it’s a fight to right some wrongs from the past and to renew my strength and discipline. My focus is laser sharp, and I can’t wait to see blood! Tito is going down! I’m thrilled to be partnered with Golden Boy Promotions for this event because they understand the sacrifice that we fighters make to entertain the world. Together we are going to bring the biggest event in MMA history. November 24, you better be watching!”

Known worldwide as the “Huntington Beach Bad Boy,” Ortiz became one of the first stars of mix martial arts and has faced the likes of Ken Shamrock, Forrest Griffin, Wanderlei Silva, Vitor Belfort and Ryan Bader. Ortiz held the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship for three years and is considered one of the most important figures the sport has ever had. Ortiz will return after first-round submission victory against Chael Sonnen in January 2017 and will look to return to Inglewood, Calif. to finish a rivalry what was started several years ago.

“It’s extremely important that I finish this the way I want to,” said Tito Ortiz. “Liddell was my friend. He says he’s not my friend, well great. We’re enemies, and that’s just the way it is. Now it’s time for fans to buy this pay-per-view to watch one of the best fights of my career. Chuck will come in thinking he can knock me out. He’ll come in swinging for the fences, but I’ll knock his ass out. Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions has stepped up to give fans what they want after 25 years of mixed martial arts. To be a partner in such a big promotion has always been my dream.”





“This event will be huge for sports fans around the world,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions. “Liddell and Ortiz are two of the most recognized fighters in mixed martial arts history. They are legends in the sport. Everyone remembers that their rivalry helped put the sport on the map, and we’re excited to host the next and final chapter of this historic rivalry.”

The undercard of this event will be fully stacked with competitive mixed martial arts bouts. Details will be announced shortly.

Tickets for Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 go on sale Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at 10:00 am PT. Tickets are priced at $30, $50, $100, $150, $300, $500 and Ringside VIP $1,000. (Limited Number Ringside VIP Available Access To The Forum Club Included) Prices do not include applicable facility fees and service charges, with a total ticket limit of 12 per person. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets will also be available for purchase at www.fabulousforum.com or www.ticketmaster.com, and also at the Forum Box Office.