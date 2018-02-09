James Gallagher-Adam Borics Headlines Bellator 196 in Budapest, Hungary on April 6

Bellator will hold its third event in Budapest, Hungary on Friday, April 6, bringing along a battle of young guns looking to remain undefeated early in their mixed martial arts careers. The pride of Strabane, Northern Ireland, James Gallagher (7-0) meets Budapest’s Adam Borics (10-0) in an exciting Bellator 196 featherweight main event matchup.

A women’s flyweight bout will serve as the co-main event of the card, when the Bellator women’s 125-pound kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz (1-1) takes on Lena Ovchynnikova (12-5, 1 NC). In addition, the April 6 card at BOK Hall will also feature world-class kickboxing action, as Bellator Kickboxing returns for another great night of fights. A main event for the kickboxing portion of the card will be announced in the coming days.





Bellator 196: Gallagher vs. Borics will be broadcast Friday, April 6 free on Paramount Network (formerly Spike) at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. Bellator Kickboxing 9 will air immediately following at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT. Additional bouts will be announced in coming weeks.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 and are available at www.Bellator.hu.

There are few mixed martial artists that invoke the type of polarizing reaction “The Strabanimal” does when entering the Bellator cage. A longtime training partner of Conor McGregor under the tutelage of world-renowned coach John Kavanagh at SBG Ireland, the 21-year-old has been on a tear since signing with Bellator in 2016, racking up four wins in four contests. With each victory, Gallagher has showcased a growing skillset, culminating in a first-round submission of Chinzo Machida at Bellator 180 last June. Now fully recovered from injury, Gallagher has a tough test ahead in the undefeated Hungarian.

Adam Borics made his Bellator debut at Bellator 177, finishing Anthony Taylor via submission in the opening frame. Known as “The Kid,” Borics has competed exclusively throughout his four-year career in Europe, and this time will be no different. Having won over plenty of fans over on the heels of his promotional debut in April of last year, Borics will definitely have the home field advantage on April 6.

Bellator women’s kickboxing flyweight champ Denise Kielholtz is riding high following her first MMA victory over Jessica Middleton earlier this year at Bellator 188, while Lena Ovchynnikova will enter the Bellator cage on April 6 looking to duplicate the success she had the last time she competed in Hungary, a TKO victory over Helen Harper. When the pair of flyweights compete at Bellator 196, look for both to keep the fight on their feet, making for an exciting standup battle.





Updated Bellator 196: Gallagher vs. Borics Fight Card:

Featherweight Main Event: James Gallagher (7-0) vs. Adam Borics (10-0)

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event: Denise Kielholtz (1-1) vs. Lena Ovchynnikova (12-5, 1 NC)