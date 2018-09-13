ONE FC: Aung La N Sang vs Mohammad Karaki

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the main event for ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS, set for Friday, 26 October, at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar. Reigning ONE Middleweight World Champion “The Burmese Python” will defend his title against Mohammad Karaki.





Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “ONE Championship returns to Yangon this October with another blockbuster evening of world-class martial arts! Everytime we visit Yangon, it’s always a spectacle. Aung La N Sang is a two-division titleholder and an absolute phenom, beloved by his people for his immense skill in the martial arts arena, and his ability to unite everyone whenever he performs. He embodies the true values of martial arts and is a tremendous champion with a big heart. Aung La N Sang is in for another tough test, however, as Lebanon’s Mohammad Karaki is no doubt a worthy challenger to the middleweight throne. It’s going to be absolutely electric at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium once again!”

Aung La N Sang is Myanmar’s most successful athlete in history, whose impressive submission skills has earned him the moniker of ”The Burmese Python”. Born in Myitkyina in the mountainous Kachin State, he belongs to an ethnic minority known as the Kachin. Aung La N Sang captured the ONE Middleweight World Championship with a unanimous decision victory over Vitaly Bigdash in June of 2017. In February 2018, he defeated Brazil’s Alexandre Machado to be crowned the ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion. Next up, the 33-year-old is set to defend his middleweight title against Mohammad Karaki.

Undefeated Lebanese mixed martial arts star Mohammad “O Lutador” Karaki is a 27-year-old middleweight with an unblemished professional record of 9-0. The Phoenix Middleweight Champion, Karaki is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists from the middle east. He also formerly held the Desert Force light heavyweight and middleweight titles. Of his nine victories, only one bout reached the final bell. With five submissions and three captivating knockouts to his name, Karaki is a feared finisher who is expected to bring the firepower when he meets “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang for the ONE Middleweight World Championship.





