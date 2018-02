Glory 50 Chicago & Glory 50 Superfight Series Weigh-in Results

On Thursday, Feb. 15, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 50 Chicago and GLORY 50 SuperFight Series from Dave and Buster’s in Chicago.

The five-fight card for GLORY 50 Chicago will be carried live tomorrow on ESPN3 at 10 p.m. CT, with a replay on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 18.





The five-fight card for GLORY 50 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively tomorrow on UFC FIGHT PASS at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Please find the results, video and photographs of today’s weigh-ins below:

GLORY 50 CHICAGO WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Welterweight Title Headline Bout:

Murthel Groenhart (168.6 lb / 76.5 kg) vs. Harut Grigorian (169 lb / 76.7 kg)

Welterweight Co-Headline Bout:

Richard Abraham (169 lb / 76.7 kg) vs. Malik Watson-Smith (170.5 lb / 77.3 kg)





Heavyweight Contender Tournament Semifinal Bout:

Guto Inocente (253 lb / 114.8 kg) vs. Junior Tafa (278 lb / 126.1 kg)

Heavyweight Contender Tournament Semifinal Bout:

Benjamin Adegbuyi (262 lb / 118.8 kg) vs. D’Angelo Marshall (248 lb / 112.5 kg)

GLORY 50 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Lightweight Title Headline Bout:

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (153.2 lb / 69.5 kg) vs. Christian Baya (153.8 lb / 69.8 kg)





Heavyweight Bout:

Haze Wilson (248 lb / 112.5 kg) vs. Anthony McDonald (260 lb / 117.9 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Omar Moreno (170 lb / 77.1 kg) vs. Casey Greene (169.5 lb / 76.9 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Daniel Morales (168 lb / 76.2 kg) vs. Omari Boyd (169 lb / 76.7 kg)

Catchweight (151 lb / 68.5 kg) Bout:

Diego Llamas (150 lb / 68 kg) vs. Justin Houghton (151 lb / 68.5 kg)