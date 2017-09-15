GLORY 48 New York on Dec. 1

Four years removed from a memorable first visit, the world’s premier kickboxing league made its way back to The Big Apple this summer, selling out The Theater at Madison Square Garden in July.

The fans of New York won’t have to wait nearly that long for another unforgettable evening, as GLORY returns to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for GLORY 48 New York and GLORY 48 SuperFight Series on Friday, Dec. 1.





With two historic events in the books, GLORY is once again stacking the deck, with a lineup that includes two world title fights and a strong mix of new and familiar faces.

GLORY 48 New York is headlined by No. 4-ranked featherweight contender Kevin VanNostrand (16-1, 11 KO, fighting out of the United States) getting his first title opportunity. The 30-year-old New Yorker will meet the winner of a bout between featherweight champion Robin van Roosmalen and No. 1 contender Serhiy Adamchuk happening later this month at GLORY 45 Amsterdam.

Fueled by the hometown crowd’s support, VanNostrand showcased all the tools in his impressive arsenal during a one-night tournament at GLORY 43 New York last July. After knocking out Mo Abdurahman in the tournament’s opening round, VanNostrand went on to face Giga Chikadze in a rematch from 2016, this time toppling the tournament favorite and securing his shot at GLORY gold.

New York’s own “Super” Elvis Gashi (19-0, 10 KO, fighting out of the United States) stole the show in his debut at GLORY 43 SuperFight Series, upsetting highly ranked lightweight Josh Jauncey in the evening’s co-headline bout.





Gashi, just 24 years old, will be back at GLORY 48 New York, looking to maintain his unblemished record in a lightweight match-up to be announced shortly.

Born in Kosovo, Gashi compiled a 107-3 amateur record and left home for the United States in 2012 to pursue his dream as a top-level fighter. That decision has paid off, now competing on the world’s biggest stage.

GLORY super bantamweight world champion and MMA fighter Tiffany “Time Bomb” van Soest (18-2-1, 6 KO, fighting out of the United States) looks to ride the momentum of her knockout victory at GLORY 44 Chicago last month, putting the title on the line once more in the headline attraction of GLORY 48 SuperFight Series.

Her opponent for the New York fight card will be determined in October when France’s Anissa Meksen, ranked No. 3, goes toe-to-toe with Turkey’s Funda Alkayiş, ranked No. 8.

Van Soest has won eight in a row, including an undefeated record of 4-0 inside the GLORY ring.

Former UFC fighter and recent roster addition Chris Camozzi makes his highly anticipated debut at GLORY 48 SuperFight Series. With nearly 15 years of striking experience, the 30-year-old veteran will test himself by jumping into GLORY’s deep middleweight division.

Opponents for Gashi and Camozzi, as well as additional match-ups for both GLORY 48 New York and GLORY 48 SuperFight Series will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for GLORY 48 New York and GLORY 48 SuperFight Series go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m ET and are priced at $350, $225, $200, $175, $125, $75 and $61. Tickets will be available for online purchase at MSG.com and at the Madison Square Garden box office.

GLORY Fight Club subscribers and social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) followers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. ET using an exclusive one-day pre-sale code at MSG.com. To receive the exclusive code and access the pre-sale offer, subscribe to the GLORY Fight Club, follow GLORY on Twitter, like GLORY on Facebook, or follow GLORY on Instagram.

GLORY will be donating a portion of ticket revenue and merchandise sold for this event to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, benefitting victims affected by the recent floods.

GLORY will be working locally with promoter Lou Neglia and with Justin Blair’s Friday Night Fights to bring New York this exciting evening of stand-up striking.