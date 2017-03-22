Glory Signs Three Chinese Prospects For Spring Debuts

With live event expansion into Asia anticipated for later this year, the world’s premier kickboxing league has bolstered the roster with talent from the Far East, today announcing the addition of three of China’s top prospects to the GLORY roster.

23-year-old southpaw Meng Qinghao (26-4, 6 KO), a member of the The Chinese People’s Armed Police Force, will be the first of the new signings to debut. Qinghao competes in a catchweight (150 lb / 68 kg) bout at GLORY 39 SuperFight Series in Brussels this Saturday, March 25.





GLORY 40 SuperFight Series, taking place on Saturday, April 29 in Copenhagen, begins with featherweight Yuhang Xie (22-4, 9 KO) fighting under the GLORY banner for the first time, taking on New York native Chris Mauceri. At just 18-years-old, Xie already has multiple titles and accomplishments to his name, including being awarded the 2016 WMF World Muaythai Amateur silver medal.

Finally, at GLORY 41 SuperFight Series on Saturday, May 20, 19-year-old Chenglong Zhang (38-4, 11 KO) enters the GLORY ring, bringing with him featherweight championships from The Legend of Emei (2015), MAX Muay Thai (2015), and TopKing (2016).

“We are proud to announce the first of our athletes hailing from China, but this is only the beginning,” said Cor Hemmers, Managing Director Sports and Head of Talent Operations for GLORY.

“Out Talent Operations team will be scouting aggressively in the coming months, including the introduction of a training program in China, supervised by myself, to find and develop athletes fit for the highest levels of fighting. We are convinced that in the foreseeable future, Chinese fighters can place themselves among the top spots in multiple weight classes of the GLORY rankings.”

Fighters in China who wish to register for training or apply to compete on future fight cards can email GLORY Talent Operations at [email protected] or Jeremy Chan at [email protected] for consideration.

Additional athletes signed to the organization from this region and details for live events taking place in this region will be announced soon.

For more information, visit glorykickboxing.com.