GLORY Signs Agreement with Exclusive Digital Partner UFC.TV

GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, today announced its exclusive digital partner for GLORY: REDEMPTION, the four-fight pay-per-view special event streaming live from Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 9.



Following the international success of GLORY: COLLISION last December – which culminated with Rico “The King of Kickboxing” Verhoeven defeating legend Badr Hari via TKO – GLORY will once again partner with UFC.TV, the largest pay-per-view provider in the world, to globally distribute GLORY: REDEMPTION. In addition to worldwide streaming via the UFC.TV digital service, GLORY: REDEMPTION, priced at $29.99 or €25, will also be broadcast by select cable and satellite providers.





Verhoeven (51-10, 14 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) seeks redemption against No. 3-ranked heavyweight Jamal “The Goliath” Ben Saddik (32-5, 26 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), who defeated the future champion – 21 years old at the time – by TKO.

The champion Verhoeven has been ruthlessly efficient in dismantling recent foes inside the GLORY ring, currently riding a 13-fight winning streak which includes five title defenses. Ben Saddik, a formidable challenger standing 6-foot-9 and tipping the scales at nearly 300 pounds, has won four fights in a row and six of his last seven en route to this championship opportunity.

The co-headline bout of GLORY: REDEMPTION will be a rubber match between the participants in 2016’s FIght of the Year. No. 4-ranked light heavyweight Michael “Dreamcrusher” Duut (42-8, 29 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), who dispatched two opponents in under one minute of total ring time at GLORY 45 Amsterdam, looks to break the tie against Congolese-striker Danyo “Dibuba” Ilunga (57-12, 44 KO, fighting out of Germany) in what’s sure to be another instant classic.

GLORY: REDEMPTION will be preceded by five-fight cards for both GLORY 49 SuperFight Series and GLORY 49 Rotterdam. Additional bouts for all three cards will be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY: REDEMPTION (which includes entry for GLORY 49 SuperFight Series and GLORY 49 Rotterdam) are on sale now at tickets.glorykickboxing.com.





For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com.