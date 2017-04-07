Glory Returns To Theater At MSG On July 14, Tickets On Sale Monday, April 10

This summer, the world’s premier kickboxing league makes its long-awaited return to New York City, as The Theater at Madison Square Garden – located inside The World’s Most Famous Arena – hosts GLORY 43 New York and GLORY 43 SuperFight Series.





Previously booked for Friday, July 21, the event will now take place one week earlier on Friday, July 14.

Shocking upsets and unforgettable knockouts served as the framework for one of the most spectacular evenings in kickboxing history at GLORY 12 New York. Nearly four years and over 30 worldwide events later, GLORY brings the best strikers on the planet back to the venue which came alive from the excitement of the capacity crowd.

Match-ups for GLORY 43 New York and GLORY 43 SuperFight Series will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for GLORY 43 New York and GLORY 43 SuperFight Series go on sale Monday, April 10 at 2 p.m. ET and are priced at $350, $200, $125, $90, and $55. Tickets are available for online purchase at ticketmaster.com and at the Madison Square Garden box office.

GLORY Fight Club subscribers and social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) followers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m. ET using an exclusive pre-sale code at ticketmaster.com. To receive the exclusive code and access the pre-sale offer, subscribe to the GLORY Fight Club, follow GLORY on Twitter, like GLORY on Facebook, or follow GLORY on Instagram.

GLORY will be working locally with promoter Lou Neglia and with Justin Blair’s Friday Night Fights to bring New York this exciting evening of stand-up striking.

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com.