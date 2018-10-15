GLORY announces additions to GLORY 61 Superfight series and GLORY 61 prelims

GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced significant additions to the GLORY 61 prelims, as well several changes to GLORY 61 SuperFight Series.





Both fight cards – GLORY 61 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 61 prelims – will set the table for GLORY 61 New York, taking place from the historic Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday, Nov. 2.

Fight night begins with the GLORY 61 prelims, featuring a few newly finalized bouts:

Featherweight Nate “The Natural” Richardson (11-4, 5 KO, fighting out of the United States) squares off against Justin “The Purple People Eater” Greskiewicz (41-23-3, 18 KO, fighting out of the United States)

Malik “FreeSmoke” Watson-Smith (59-24, 36 KO, fighting out of the United States) of Chicago and Charles “The Rockstar” Rodriguez (8-0, 4KO, fighting out of the United States) of California clash at welterweight

Nineteen-year-old Houssam “The Moroccan Maniac” El Kasri (2-1, 2 KO, fighting out of the United States) has already picked up two wins – both knockouts – since joining the GLORY roster in July. During the GLORY 61 prelims, he will take a step up in competition, meeting undefeated featherweight Abraham ‘Ham’ Vidales (11-0, 9 KO, fighting out of Mexico).





Montreal’s Jonathan Di Bella (7-0, 3 KO, fighting out of Canada), a regular at GLORY’s New York events, will welcome newcomer Mohammed Lemjerdine (6-3, fighting out of the United States) to the organization for a 125-pound scrap

Harry “Sonic” Germain (0-0, fighting out of the United States) and Iskander Usmonov (1-0, fighting out of the United States) will meet at 179 pounds in their promotional debuts

Also making their GLORY debuts, New Yorkers John “Johnny Love” Pina (4-1, fighting out of the United States) and Joe Miller (7-3, fighting out of the United States) throw down in a 135-pound affair

The current fight card for the GLORY 61 prelims can be found below:

GLORY 61 Prelims

Featherweight Bout: Nate Richardson vs. Justin Greskiewicz

Welterweight Bout: Malik Watson-Smith vs. Charles Rodriguez

Featherweight Bout: Houssam El Kasri vs. Abraham Vidales

Catchweight (125 lb) Bout: Jonathan Di Bella vs. Mohamed Lemjerdine

Catchweight (179 lb) Bout: Harry Germain vs. Iskander Usmonov

Catchweight (135 lb) Bout: John Pena vs. Joe Miller





The final four GLORY 61 prelims will stream live on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page, and Pluto TV channel 215, with an expected start time of 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 2.

Following the GLORY 61 prelims, GLORY 61 SuperFight Series gets underway, headlined by the return of interim featherweight champion Kevin Vannostrand (17-3, 12 KO, fighting out of the United States), as he meets Moluccan-Dutch fighter Massaro “The Project” Glunder (32-12-4, 20 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands).

Vannostrand and Glunder, ranked No. 2 and No. 9 respectively in the featherweight division, were originally slated for GLORY 61 New York, but the bout has now been made the GLORY 61 SuperFight Series main event. Jason Wilnis, the previous headliner, will not compete at GLORY 61 SuperFight Series and will instead be rebooked for an upcoming event.

GLORY 61 SuperFight Series will also feature a fresh middleweight match-up between Lockport, New York’s Joe “Son of a Legend” Taylor (5-2, 3 KO, fighting out of the United States), ranked No. 6, and No. 9-ranked Ivan “El Terrible” Galaz (57-6, 15 KO, fighting out of Chile), whose resume includes a meeting with GLORY middleweight world champion Alex Pereira.

Plus, “American Ninja” Asa Ten Pow (7-1, 5 KO, fighting out of the United States) has found his featherweight foe, battling Brooklyn-based Niko Tsigaras (21-4, fighting out of the United States) in the co-headline bout.

The five-fight card for GLORY 61 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 61 SuperFight Series

Featherweight Headline Bout: Kevin Vannostrand vs. Massaro Glunder

Featherweight Co-Headline Bout: Asa Ten Pow vs. Niko Tsigaras

Middleweight Bout: Joe Taylor vs. Ivan Galaz

Lightweight Bout: Justin Houghton vs. Vince McGuinness

Super Bantamweight Bout: Ashley Nichols vs. Chommanee Sor Taehiran

GLORY 61 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 2.

Finally, GLORY 61 New York will close out a fantastic night of stand-up combat.

Kicking off the four-fight card is a tilt between welterweight warriors Alan “Superboy” Scheinson (51-7, 37 KO, fighting out of Argentina) and Omari “The Body Snatcher” Boyd (12-1, 1 KO, fighting out of the United States).

Scheinson is risking his No. 7 ranking against the dangerous Boyd, who has compiled a perfect 4-0 record since joining GLORY.

UFC veteran Chris “The Capo” Camozzi (2-1, 1 KO, fighting out of the United States) started his kickboxing career at middleweight, but moved up to light heavyweight in his last bout. At GLORY 61 New York, he’ll attempt to crack the division’s top 10 when he locks horns with No. 9-ranked Myron “Light Skin Dynamite” Dennis (21-7, 10 KO, fighting out of the United States).

The four-fight card for GLORY 61 New York can be found below:

GLORY 61 New York

Lightweight Title Bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (c) vs. Josh Jauncey

Super Bantamweight Title Bout: Jady Menezes (c) vs. Anissa Meksen

Light Heavyweight Bout: Chris Camozzi vs. Myron Dennis

Welterweight Bout: Alan Scheinson vs. Omari Boyd

GLORY 61 New York will be carried:

Friday, Nov. 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT – Live on ESPN3

Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT – Replay on ESPN2

Saturday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language broadcast)

Tickets for GLORY 61 New York – including access to GLORY 61 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 61 prelims – are on sale now and available for purchase by visiting ticketmaster.com.

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com.