GLORY 62 Rotterdam eight-man heavyweight tournament draw results

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the world’s premier stand-up combat league will host a historic one-night tournament featuring eight of the heavyweight division’s best battling for divisional supremacy and $150,000 in total prize money.





The tournament’s first four seeds have already been established, with three-time heavyweight contender tournament winner Benjamin “Mister Gentleman” Adegbuyi (31-5, 18 KO, fighting out of Romania) as the No. 1 seed, Moroccan-Belgian behemoth Jamal “The Goliath” Ben Saddik (32-7 1 NC, 26 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) as the No. 2 seed, perennial contender Jahfarr Wilnis (31-10-1, 8 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) as the No. 3 seed, and recent title challenger Guto Inocente (35-9, 17 KO, fighting out of Brazil) as the No 4 seed.

Yesterday, GLORY held a draw to determine the remaining tournament seeding and first-round match-ups.

During the draw, heavyweights Junior “The Juggernaut” Tafa (20-3, 16 KO, fighting out of Australia), Tomas “The Giant Slovak” Mozny (20-6-1, 6 KO, fighting out of Slovakia), Mohamed Abdallah (18-2, 6 KO, fighting out of Germany), and Arkadiusz “Hightower” Wrzosek (7-4 1 NC, 4 KO, fighting out of Poland) were randomly assigned a seed between five and eight.





Seed No. 5 was able to pick their quarterfinal foe out of the top four seeds, followed by Seed No. 6 selecting from the three competitors not yet chosen, and finally Seed No. 7 choosing between the two remaining options. Seed No. 8 was automatically matched with the last remaining fighter.

Abdallah (No. 5) opted for Inocente (No. 4) as his opening round opponent.

Mozny (No. 6) selected next, choosing war with Wilnis (No. 3).

Tafa (No. 7) took his chance to battle Ben Saddik (No. 2).

Wrzosek (No. 8) was assigned a first-round fight against Adegbuyi (No. 1).

GLORY 62 Rotterdam, as well as GLORY 62 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 62 prelims will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8 from Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands.

The complete fight card and broadcast timings can be found below:

GLORY 62 Rotterdam

Heavyweight Tournament Final Bout: Bout E Winner vs. Bout F Winner

Light Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Luis Tavares vs. Artur Gorlov

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout F: Bout B Winner vs. Bout D Winner

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout E: Bout A Winner vs. Bout C Winner

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout D: Guto Inocente vs. Mohamed Abdallah

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout C: Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Tomas Mozny

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout B: Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Junior Tafa

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout A: Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek

GLORY 62 Rotterdam will be carried:

Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT – Live on ESPNews

Sunday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN2

Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT – Replay on ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language broadcast)

GLORY 62 SuperFight Series

Lightweight Headline Bout: Marat Grigorian vs. Christian Baya

Lightweight Bout: Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski

Welterweight Bout: Robbie Hageman vs. Dmitrii Menshikov

Welterweight Bout: Miles Simson vs. Hamicha

Heavyweight Tournament Reserve Bout: Roël Mannaart vs. Kirill Kornilov

GLORY 62 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 8.

GLORY 62 Prelims

Middleweight Bout: Donovan Wisse vs. Ertuğrul Bayrak

The GLORY 62 prelims will stream live on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page and Pluto TV channel 215 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Tickets for GLORY 62 Rotterdam – including access to GLORY 62 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 62 prelims – are on sale now and available for purchase at tickets.glorykickboxing.com.

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com.