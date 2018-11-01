On Friday, Nov. 1, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 61 New York, GLORY 61 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 61 prelims from The New Yorker Hotel in New York City.





The four-fight GLORY 61 New York card will be carried live tomorrow on ESPN3 at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT.

The five-fight GLORY 61 SuperFight Series card will stream live and exclusively tomorrow on UFC FIGHT PASS at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

The final four GLORY 61 prelims will stream live tomorrow on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page and Pluto TV channel 215, with an expected start time of 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Please find the results, video and photos of today’s weigh-ins below:

GLORY 61 NEW YORK WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Lightweight Title Headline Bout:

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (153.6 lb / 69.7 kg) vs. Josh Jauncey (153 lb / 69.4 kg)

Super Bantamweight Title Co-Headline Bout:

Jady Menezes (122 lb / 55.3 kg) vs. Anissa Meksen (121.4 lb / 55.1 kg)

Light Heavyweight Bout:

Myron Dennis (206.6 lb / 93.7 kg) vs. Chris Camozzi (208.6 lb / 94.6 kg)





Welterweight Bout:

Alan Scheinson (169 lb / 76.7 kg) vs. Omari Boyd (169 lb / 76.7 kg)

GLORY 61 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Featherweight Headline Bout:

Kevin Vannostrand (143 lb / 64.9 kg) vs. Massaro Glunder (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg)

Featherweight Co-Headline Bout:

Asa Ten Pow (142 lb / 64.4 kg) vs. Niko Tsigaras (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Malik Watson-Smith (169.6 lb / 76.9 kg) vs. Charles Rodriguez (170 lb / 77.1 kg)

Lightweight Bout:

Justin Houghton (153.6 lb / 69.7 kg) vs. Vince McGuinness (154 lb / 69.9 kg)

Super Bantamweight Bout:

Ashley Nichols (121 lb / 54.9 kg) vs. Chommanee Sor Taehiran (121.8 lb / 55.2 kg)

GLORY 61 PRELIMS WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Featherweight Bout:

Nate Richardson (142 lb / 64.4 kg) vs. Justin Greskiewicz (143.6 lb / 65.1 kg)

Featherweight Bout:

Houssam El Kasri (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg) vs. Abraham Vidales (142.4 lb / 64.6 kg)

Catchweight (125 lb) Bout:

Jonathan Di Bella (123.8 lb / 56.2 kg) vs. Mohamed Lemjerdine (125 lb / 56.7 kg)

Catchweight (179 lb) Bout:

Harry Germain (176.4 lb / 80 kg) vs. Iskandar Usmonov (179 lb / 81.2 kg)

Catchweight (155 lb) Bout:

John Pina (154 lb / 69.9 kg) vs. Joe Miller (154.6 lb / 70.1 kg)

Catchweight (138 lb) Bout:

Kemar Lindsay (137.4 lb / 62.3 kg) vs. Kris Anders (133 lb / 60.3 kg)

Invictus Arena 25 Rome features double WKN Grand Prix Nov 2, 2018 – Perth, Australia

Riccardo Lecca presents Invictus Arena 25 which takes place at PalaSantoro in Rome, Italy on December 15. A mixed-fight event is headlined by two WKN knockout tournaments.

The first tournament is a 65 kg international contest. The roster includes two representatives of the country-host Francesco Picca and Bruno Michele, German Dannis Haddad, and Belgian Xavier Lejour.

The second tournament is a 75 kg Italian eliminator. The list of participants includes Armin Dokic, Roman Kozak, Luca Migani and Piergiulio Paolucci.

To win the tournament the contender has to collect two victories during one evening, going through semi-final and final. The draw is conducted a day before the fight show.

The undercard features a series of kickboxing and MMA bouts. The current lineup can be found below.

Invictus Arena 25 fight card

WKN International Grand Prix -65 kg

Francesco Picca

Bruno Michele

Dennis Haddad

Xavier Lejour

WKN Italian Grand Prix -75 kg

Armin Dokic

Roman Kozak

Luca Migani

Piergiulio Paolucci

Kickboxing

67 kg Alfredo Denis vs. De Meis

61 kg Roberto Oliva vs. Redha Jahuari

81 kg Carnevali vs. Saba

65 kg Paolo Angelini vs. Angelo Volpe

MMA

77 kg Luca Pisciarelli vs. Vittorio Marotta

66 kg Simone D’anna vs. Giovanni Garofalo