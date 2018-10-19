GLORY 60 weigh-in results

On Friday, Oct. 19, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 60 Lyon, GLORY 60 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 60 prelims from Novotel Lyon Gerland Musée des Confluences in France.





The five-fight GLORY 60 Lyon card will be carried live tomorrow on ESPN3 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

The five-fight GLORY 60 SuperFight Series card will stream live and exclusively tomorrow on UFC FIGHT PASS at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The five-fight GLORY 60 prelims will stream live tomorrow on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page and Pluto TV channel 215 at 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT.

Please find the results, video and photos of today’s weigh-ins below:





GLORY 60 LYON WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Welterweight Headline Bout:

Cédric Doumbé (168.4 lb / 76.4 kg) vs. Jimmy Vienot (169.3 lb / 76.8 kg)

Light Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout:

Stéphane Susperregui (206.4 lb / 93.6 kg) vs. Donegi Abena (207.7 lb / 94.2 kg)

Middleweight Bout:

Yousri Belgaroui (186.1 lb / 84.4 kg) vs. Yassine Ahaggan (186.5 lb / 84.6 kg)





Super Bantamweight Bout:

Sofia Olofsson (120.6 lb / 54.7 kg) vs. Cindy Silvestre (120.8 lb / 54.8 kg)

Featherweight Bout:

Abdellah Ezbiri (142.9 lb / 64.8 kg) vs. Victor Pinto (143.3 lb / 65 kg)

GLORY 60 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Light Heavyweight Headline Bout:

Zinedine Hameur-Lain (200.8 lb / 91.1 kg) vs. Felipe Micheletti (207.5 lb / 94.1 kg)

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout:

Mamadou Lamine Sene (236.1 lb / 107.1 kg) vs. Bruno Chaves (253.8 lb / 115.1 kg)

Middleweight Bout:

Mehdi Bouanane (186.5 lb / 84.6 kg) vs. Matěj Peňáz (187.4 lb / 85 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Dmitrii Menshikov (169.1 lb / 76.7 kg) vs. Samuel Dbili (168.2 lb / 76.3 kg)

Lightweight Bout:

Michael Palandre (153.4 lb / 69.6 kg) vs. Mohamed Soumah (154.1 lb / 69.9 kg)

GLORY 60 PRELIMS WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Featherweight Bout:

Thong Fairtex (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg) vs. Victor Bordage (142 lb / 64.4 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Mustafa Yasar (167.1 lb / 75.8 kg) vs. Mehdi Kada (168 lb / 76.2 kg)

Lightweight Bout:

Guerric Billet (153.4 lb / 69.6 kg) vs. Hafid Romdhane (151.2 lb / 68.6 kg)

Featherweight Bout:

Geoffrey Vivies (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg) vs. Said Ahamada (143.5 lb / 65.1 kg)

Featherweight Bout:

Yoann Mermoux (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg) vs. Franck Reoutzkoff (143.1 lb / 64.9 kg)