GLORY 60 weigh-in results

On Friday, Oct. 19, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 60 Lyon, GLORY 60 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 60 prelims from Novotel Lyon Gerland Musée des Confluences in France.
The five-fight GLORY 60 Lyon card will be carried live tomorrow on ESPN3 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.
The five-fight GLORY 60 SuperFight Series card will stream live and exclusively tomorrow on UFC FIGHT PASS at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.
The five-fight GLORY 60 prelims will stream live tomorrow on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page and Pluto TV channel 215 at 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT.
Please find the results, video and photos of today’s weigh-ins below:
GLORY 60 LYON WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Welterweight Headline Bout:
Cédric Doumbé (168.4 lb / 76.4 kg) vs. Jimmy Vienot (169.3 lb / 76.8 kg)
Light Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout:
Stéphane Susperregui (206.4 lb / 93.6 kg) vs. Donegi Abena (207.7 lb / 94.2 kg)
Middleweight Bout:
Yousri Belgaroui (186.1 lb / 84.4 kg) vs. Yassine Ahaggan (186.5 lb / 84.6 kg)
Super Bantamweight Bout:
Sofia Olofsson (120.6 lb / 54.7 kg) vs. Cindy Silvestre (120.8 lb / 54.8 kg)
Featherweight Bout:
Abdellah Ezbiri (142.9 lb / 64.8 kg) vs. Victor Pinto (143.3 lb / 65 kg)
GLORY 60 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Light Heavyweight Headline Bout:
Zinedine Hameur-Lain (200.8 lb / 91.1 kg) vs. Felipe Micheletti (207.5 lb / 94.1 kg)
Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout:
Mamadou Lamine Sene (236.1 lb / 107.1 kg) vs. Bruno Chaves (253.8 lb / 115.1 kg)
Middleweight Bout:
Mehdi Bouanane (186.5 lb / 84.6 kg) vs. Matěj Peňáz (187.4 lb / 85 kg)
Welterweight Bout:
Dmitrii Menshikov (169.1 lb / 76.7 kg) vs. Samuel Dbili (168.2 lb / 76.3 kg)
Lightweight Bout:
Michael Palandre (153.4 lb / 69.6 kg) vs. Mohamed Soumah (154.1 lb / 69.9 kg)
GLORY 60 PRELIMS WEIGH-IN RESULTS
Featherweight Bout:
Thong Fairtex (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg) vs. Victor Bordage (142 lb / 64.4 kg)
Welterweight Bout:
Mustafa Yasar (167.1 lb / 75.8 kg) vs. Mehdi Kada (168 lb / 76.2 kg)
Lightweight Bout:
Guerric Billet (153.4 lb / 69.6 kg) vs. Hafid Romdhane (151.2 lb / 68.6 kg)
Featherweight Bout:
Geoffrey Vivies (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg) vs. Said Ahamada (143.5 lb / 65.1 kg)
Featherweight Bout:
Yoann Mermoux (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg) vs. Franck Reoutzkoff (143.1 lb / 64.9 kg)