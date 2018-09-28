GLORY 59 & Bellator 206 weigh-in results

On Friday, Sept. 28, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 59 Amsterdam, GLORY 59 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 59 prelims from Renaissance Amsterdam Schiphol Airport Hotel in the Netherlands.







The four-fight GLORY 59 Amsterdam card will be carried live tomorrow on ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.

The five-fight GLORY 59 SuperFight Series card will stream live and exclusively tomorrow on UFC FIGHT PASS at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The four-fight GLORY 59 prelims will stream live tomorrow on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page, and Pluto TV channel 215 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

Please find the results of today’s weigh-ins below:







GLORY 59 AMSTERDAM WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Heavyweight Title Headline Bout:

Rico Verhoeven (261.2 lb / 118.5 kg) vs. Guto Inocente (248 lb / 112.5 kg)

Featherweight Title Co-Headline Bout:

Robin van Roosmalen (144.6 lb / 65.6 kg) vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (142.9 lb / 64.8 kg)

Heavyweight Bout:

D’Angelo Marshall (249.3 lb / 113.1 kg) vs. Jamal Ben Saddik (273.8 lb / 124.2 kg)







Lightweight Bout:

Christian Baya (154.3 lb / 70 kg) vs. Tyjani Beztati (153.7 lb / 69.7 kg)

GLORY 59 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Welterweight Headline Bout:

Murthel Groenhart (169.5 lb / 76.9 kg) vs. Mohammed Jaraya (168.2 lb / 76.3 kg)

Welterweight Co-Headline Bout:

Alim Nabiyev (168.9 lb / 76.6 kg) vs. Eyevan Danenberg (169.1 lb / 76.7 kg)

Light Heavyweight Bout:

Michael Duut (207.9 lb / 94.3 kg) vs. Mourad Bouzidi (205.7 lb / 93.3 kg)

Heavyweight Bout:

Roël Mannaart (227.3 lb / 103.1 kg) vs. Daniel Skvor (228.4 lb / 103.6 kg)

Featherweight Bout:

Zakaria Zouggary (142.4 lb / 64.6 kg) vs. Aleksei Ulianov (142.6 lb / 64.7 kg)

GLORY 59 PRELIMS WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Lightweight Bout:

Stoyan Koprivlenski (153.9 lb / 69.8 kg) vs. Anil Cabri (151.7 lb / 68.8 kg)

Middleweight Bout:

Kevin van Heeckeren (183.6 lb / 83.3 kg) vs. Donovan Wisse (186.3 lb / 84.5 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Miles Simson (168.2 lb / 76.3 kg) vs. Kevin Hessling (168.4 lb / 76.4 kg)

Catchweight (72.5 kg) Bout:

Brahim Kallah (159.2 lb / 72.2 kg) vs. Robbie Hageman (159.2 lb / 72.2 kg)

BELLATOR 206: MOUSASI vs. MACDONALD WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Complete Bellator 206 Weigh-in Results:

Middleweight World Title Main Event: Gegard Mousasi (184.4) vs. Rory MacDonald (184.9)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (254.4) vs. Wanderlei Silva (226.9)

Welterweight World Grand Prix First Round Bout: Douglas Lima (170) vs. Andrey Koreshkov (169.3)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Aaron Pico (145.7) vs. Leandro Higo (145.1)

Women’s Strawweight Main Card Bout: Keri Taylor-Melendez (116) vs. Dakota Zimmerman (115.6)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Gaston Bolanos (145.2) vs. Ysidro Gutierrez (145.3)

Preliminary Card:

160-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Adam Piccolotti (159.1) vs. James Terry (160)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Jeremiah Labiano (144.9) vs. Justin Smitley (144.2)

Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Amber Leibrock (145.4) vs. Arlene Blencowe (145.3)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Josh San Diego (139.2) vs. Joe Neal (139.9)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Cass Bell (136) vs. Ty Costa (136)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Isaiah Gonzalez (135.8) vs. Khai Wu (136)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Jacob Ycaro (145.3) vs. Ignacio Ortiz (144.9)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Laird Anderson (145.8) vs. Ahmed Abdelaziz (147.3)*

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Chuck Campbell (205.6) vs. Joseph Ramirez (202.4)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Anthony Figueroa Jr. (156) vs. Samuel Romero (156)