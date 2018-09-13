GLORY 58 Chicago Superfight series, prelims weigh-in results

On Thursday, Sept. 13, GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 58 Chicago, GLORY 58 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 58 prelims from Sheraton Suites Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.





The four-fight GLORY 58 Chicago card will be carried live tomorrow on ESPN3 at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

The five-fight GLORY 58 Super Fight Series card will stream live and exclusively tomorrow on UFC FIGHT PASS at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

The GLORY 58 prelims will stream live tomorrow on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page, and Pluto TV channel 215 with an expected start time of 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

GLORY 58 CHICAGO WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Middleweight Title Headline Bout:

Alex Pereira (187 lb / 84.8 kg) vs. Simon Marcus (184.5 lb / 83.7 kg)

Heavyweight Bout:

Benjamin Adegbuyi (263 lb / 119.3 kg) vs. Jahfarr Wilnis (249 lb / 112.9 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Featherweight Bout:

Bailey Sugden (143 lb / 64.9 kg) vs. Anvar Boynazarov (143 lb / 64.9 kg)

GLORY 58 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Heavyweight Bout:

Junior Tafa (284 lb / 128.8 kg) vs. Haze Wilson (251.5 lb / 114.1 kg)

Middleweight Bout:

Matt Baker (186.5 lb / 84.6 kg) vs. Thomas Jenkins (184.5 lb / 83.7 kg)

Welterweight Tournament Semifinal Bout 2:

Casey Greene (169.5 lb / 76.9 kg) vs. Troy Jones (170 lb / 77.1 kg)

Welterweight Tournament Semifinal Bout 1:

Mike Lemaire (170 lb / 77.1 kg) vs. Omar Moreno (169 lb / 76.7 kg)

GLORY 58 PRELIMS WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Featherweight Bout:

Houssam El Kasri (142 lb / 64.4 kg) vs. Kou Lee (141.5 lb / 64.2 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Justin Moss (170 lb / 77.1 kg) vs. Paul Banasiak (169 lb / 76.7 kg)

Lightweight Bout:

Nick Chasteen (154.5 lb / 70.1 kg) vs. John Morehouse (155 lb / 70.3 kg)

Lightweight Bout:

Trevor Ragin (154 lb / 69.9 kg) vs. Lorawnt Nelson (154.5 lb / 70.1 kg)

