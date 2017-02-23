‘ACB Manchester – Full Fight Card

Since ACB announced that they would be returning to the UK, with their second fight card in less than 10 months, speculation was high as to what sort of card they would be able to provide to try and catch the eyes and the hearts of UK MMA fans in a territory they seem intent on breaking their brand into.





Since then they have made that intent clear as they have delivered a fight card containing some of the biggest names in the sport, both domestically and globally, to put on an event at the home of combat sports in England, the Manchester Arena. This is arguably the biggest and most exciting fight card that this country has ever seen and it goes down in under 3 weeks on March 11th.

Alongside the monumental super-fight that puts British middleweight talent and current Venator champion Luke Barnatt against one of the most devastating and dominant fighters to have ever competed in MMA, current KSW Champion Mamed Khalidov, they have also delivered supporting cast of high-quality match-ups that looks set to light up the Manchester Arena come fight night.

With an array of top MMA talent knocking on their door once ACB announced their return to the UK the promotion has had its pick of the crop to be part of this gigantic event and because of that they are offering UK MMA fans real value for money as the card is truly stacked and will be delivered in 3 sections.

7 fights will feature, and be streamed, on our ‘Facebook Prelims’. 9 fights will feature on the ‘Prelims’ and our main card will be made up of 8 bouts including the main event of Barnatt vs. Khalidov.

That is a total of 24 fights that, with the promotions motto of ‘Less Show, More Fighting’, will come thick and fast for the fans in attendance and that will also play host to 10 former UFC fighters, 10 former and current World Champions and 2 BJJ World Champions all for the price of just 1 ticket!

Tickets are still available from just £30 via: Manchester-Arena.com

Below is the full fight card. Apart from the main event, this card is in NO PARTICULAR ORDER. We will release a full running order the week of the fights.

(We are also waiting on one opponent change as unfortunately, Ali Bagovs opponent has had to withdraw from the contest. As soon as we have a new opponent confirmed we will let you know.)

MAIN EVENT – ‘CHAMPION VS. CHAMPION

MAMED KHALIDOV VS LUKE BARNATT

MIKE WILKINSON VS BRENDAN LOUGHNANE

ION PASCU VS ASLAMBEK SAIDOV

SAUL ROGERS VS PAT HEALY

PRYZEMESLAW MYSIALA VS VINNY MAGALHAES

ROB WHITEFORD VS NAM PHAN

(NEW OPPONENT TBC) VS ALI BAGOV

ANDREW DEVENT VS DANNY MITCHELL

BRIAN KELLEHER VS MURAD KALAMOV

KANE MOUSAH VS LEWIS MONARCH

JOSHUA AVELES VS AMIRKHAN ADAEV

DEAN GARNETT VS MICHAEL TOBIN

MAX NUNES VS BATRAZ AGNAEV

ADAM ZAJAC VS RAKHMAN DZHANAEV

CHRIS BUNGARD VS IAIN FEENAN

IBRAHIM CHUZHIGAEV VS DAVID MITCHELL

JAMES LEWIS VS ASHLEY REECE

AZI THOMAS VS EDEN NEWTON

MUKHUMAT VAKHAEV VS TANNER BOSER

AARON ABY VS CONER HIGNETT

SHOAIB YOUSAF VS JAVONNE MORRISON

GAZ CORRAN VS SHAUN HAMPTON

MARCIN PROSTKO VS JENAID EBANKS

CAL ELLENOR VS DECLAN WILLIAMS