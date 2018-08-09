Full lineup of “BKFC 2: A New Era to feature 14 bare knuckle fights on Aug.25

A jam-packed lineup featuring 14 fights will give fans a full night of explosive action as”BKFC 2: A New Era” invades the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi on Saturday, August 25 and live across the United States and Canada on pay-per-view.





The second edition of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is headlined by UFC-veteran Kendall Grove making his BKFC debut against Bruce Abramski in a 185-pound showdown. In addition to Grove’s debut, the show will feature the return of the “Queen of Bare Knuckle” Bec Rawlings, the heavyweight tournament semi-finals, and fights featuring UFC veteran Chris Lytle, Pride veterans Charles Bennett and Tony Lopez in his second BKFC fight.

“It’s great to be able to bring this kind of exciting event and our world-class talent to the Gulf Coast,” said BKFC founder and president David Feldman. “Everyone has been very receptive so far, and we expect more of the same fireworks on August 25!”

Stepping into the ring on August 25 will be Biloxi-native and 26-fight professional boxing veteran Michael Bissett in a heavyweight match against Robert Morrow, who enters the ring with 43 professional MMA fights under his belt. Unbeaten MMA fighter and former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Marcel Stamps will face Louisiana’s Brandon Martin in a 185-pound clash, while former Bellator fighters Diego Garijo and Tom Shoaff square off for a 165-pound showdown.





After Rawlings won the first female bare knuckle fight in history, an additional women’s matchup has been added to this card as former Invicta fighter Christine Ferea steps into a 125-pound showdown against Maria Andaverde, who has fought professionally in MMA and boxing.

The action continues with unbeaten MMA fighter Jamie Campbell meeting Arizona’s Dale Sopi in a heavyweight fight and Harris Stephenson facing Mexico’s Jorge Gonzales in a 165-pound bout.

Rounding out the night of fights are professional MMA and boxing veterans Reggie Barnett and James Clayton Burn sbattling in a 135-pound attraction.





Tickets are available now exclusively at www.bareknuckle.tv ranging from $35 to $250.

“BKFC 2: A New Era” will be broadcast in state-of-the-art 4K across the United States and Canada, exclusively on pay-per-view through MultiVision Media, Inc. on all major television and streaming distribution outlets for $29.95.