Fox Sports Sets Broadcast Team For Ufc 219: Cyborg Vs. Holm

UFC Welterweight Champion Woodley, Retired Contender Florian and Lead Host Bryant at the FOX Sports Desk

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cruz Calls Fights with Analyst Rogan and Blow-by-Blow Announcer Anik





LOS ANGELES, CA – Today, FOX Sports announces current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (@TWooodley) and retired contender Kenny Florian (@KennyFlorian) serve as FOX Sports desk analysts with lead UFC host Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) for UFC 219: CYBORG VS. HOLM programming on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) joins analyst Joe Rogan (@JoeRogan) and blow-by-blow announcer Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) to call UFC 219 live from Las Vegas. Reporter Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) interviews fighters on-site. Santiago Ponzinibbio (@SPonzinibbioMMA), Marlon Vera (@chitoveraUFC) and Victor Davila (@mastervic10) call the Spanish language telecast on FOX Deportes.

The UFC 219 main event features a battle between two of the greatest female fighters ever as Cris “Cyborg” Justino (18-1, 1NC) defends her UFC women’s featherweight title against Holly Holm (11-3). An accomplished competitor who has held titles in Strikeforce and Invicta FC, feared Brazilian striker Cyborg made her long-awaited UFC debut in 2016 and won the UFC featherweight championship a year later, extending her unbeaten streak to 19 fights. A 2017 inductee of the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame, Holm was a three-division world champion in the ring before making the full-time move to MMA in 2013. Since then, Holm has continued to make her mark, knocking out the previously unbeaten Ronda Rousey in 2015 to win the UFC women’s bantamweight title. At UFC 219, she’ll move up to 145 pounds to face off with Cyborg in a dream fight highly anticipated by the fans.

FS1 begins its coverage of UFC 219 on Wednesday, Dec. 27 (11:00 PM ET), with UFC TONIGHT. Host Florian and guest host Michael Bisping preview UFC 219. The UFC 219 WEIGH-IN SHOW takes place on Friday, Dec. 29 (7:00 PM ET) on FS1 with host Bryant and analysts Woodley and Florian previewing the upcoming fights. Olivi adds reports and interviews fighters.

Saturday’s programming begins with the UFC 219 PREFIGHT SHOW on FS1 (6:30 PM ET) as Bryant, Florian, Woodley and Olivi break down the night’s fights.





The two-hour UFC 219 PRELIMS continue on FS1 and FOX Deportes at 8:00 PM ET and feature four action-packed bouts. Light heavyweight Khalil Rountree (7-2) faces Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2). Lightweight Dan Hooker (15-7) squares off with Marc Diakiese (12-1), while No. 15-featherweight Myles Jury (21-10) and Rick Glenn (20-4-1) go head-to-head. Plus, No. 13-ranked Louis Smolka (11-4) and Matheus Nicolau (12-2-1) open the PRELIMS with an exciting flyweight bout. The action wraps up immediately following the main event with the UFC 219 POSTFIGHT SHOW on FS1.

Leading up to UFC 219, UFC fighters offer unique, behind-the-scenes clips on FOX Sports PROcast and on the FOX UFC social pages. Follow @UFConFOX on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all updates throughout the #UFC219 fights this Saturday.

Viewers can live stream the UFC shows on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The shows are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store or on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.